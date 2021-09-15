CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure protects MSPs and their clients’ data in the public cloud

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 5 days ago

Datto announced the commercial availability of Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure, a comprehensive Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) solution that protects MSPs and their clients’ data in the public cloud in the event of malicious ransomware attacks, security breaches, and vendor outages. Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure is architected...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

paloaltonetworks.com

Host Security: Automating Protection for VMs Across Public Clouds

As customers extend their deployments across multiple clouds, visibility and standardized security coverage remain a key challenge in multi-cloud management. Further, as these organizations begin to scale these diverse environments, most find that it is not sustainable to manually detect and confirm configurations for each resource. In the January 2021...
COMPUTERS
marketresearchtelecast.com

FreeBSD 13 available for the Microsoft cloud

The current FreeBSD 13.0 release is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This was announced by the FreeBSD Azure Release Engineering Team. Together with Microsoft, FreeBSD was made ready to run under Hyper-V over five years ago. FreeBSD 10.3 was the first version of the free open source operating system that could run in the Azure cloud and was offered by Microsoft as a finished image.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft acquires Clipchamp cloud video editor

Microsoft has announced the acquisition of Clipchamp, an in-browser video creation and editing experience which combine the simplicity of a web app with the ability to process video using the full computing power of a PC with graphics processing unit (GPU) acceleration, something that was formerly limited to traditional video applications.
SOFTWARE
theregister.com

Microsoft fixes flaw that could leak data between users of Azure container services

Microsoft today revealed it fixed a vulnerability in its Azure Container Instances services that could have been exploited by a malicious user "to access other customers' information." Azure Container Instances (ACI) is a serverless container environment. Microsoft says it offers the flexibility of containers and the security of VMs running...
SOFTWARE
VisualStudio Magazine

Microsoft Pushes Java for Azure Development

Microsoft, which claims "We use more Java than one can imagine," is pumping up its Java push on several fronts, including promoting a bunch of guidance for using the popular programming language on its Azure cloud computing platform. Earlier this year we covered the company's big Java push that was...
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Microsoft patches security vulnerability allowing data leaks in Azure Container Instances

A couple of weeks ago, security researchers highlighted a major flaw in Azure Cosmos DB that potentially exposed data belonging to several Fortune 500 companies. Although that issue was fixed, Microsoft has today published an advisory about yet another security vulnerability in the Azure Container Instances (ACI) service that could leak customer data across the same clusters.
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

Next generation HPE StoreOnce Systems enhance hybrid cloud data protection

I love watching superhero movies, and I am happy to report that there is no shortage of superheroes in the movie world today. The concept of superheroes and their alternate fantasy world appeals universally. It is no secret that at some point in our lives, we all – most likely – wanted to be a superhero. These larger-than-life characters engage in the classic battle of good against evil, which makes for an engaging scenario for audiences – while also driving up revenue for movie production houses.
SOFTWARE
bleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft fixes bug letting hackers take over Azure containers

Microsoft has fixed a vulnerability in Azure Container Instances called Azurescape that allowed a malicious container to take over containers belonging to other customers on the platform. An adversary exploiting Azurescape could execute commands in the other users' containers and gain access to all their data deployed to the platform,...
SOFTWARE
unmc.edu

Microsoft cloud storage training set for Sept. 14

Microsoft will be hosting a live training session at noon on Sept. 14. The training will provide an overview of cloud storage in Microsoft 365, including Microsoft 365 OneDrive for Business and SharePoint Online. Training objectives will include:. Understanding the difference between cloud storage in OneDrive for Business and SharePoint...
OMAHA, NE
WebProNews

Microsoft Warns Customers of Major Azure Security Issue

Microsoft is warning impacted customers of a flaw in Azure Container Instances (ACI) that could allow individuals to access other customers information. It’s been a bad few weeks for Microsoft on the security front. Research firm Wiz discovered a flaw — named #ChaosDB — in Azure’s Cosmos DB that could allow a hacker to access other users’ databases.
SOFTWARE
CIO

Why Modern Data Protection is Critical to Your Hybrid Cloud Transformation

According to Flexera, 59% of enterprises name “migrating more workloads to cloud” as their top initiative for 2021. It’s no wonder considering the benefits associated with cloud computing, including reduced costs, enhanced collaboration capabilities, and greater flexibility. And while different cloud providers offer different strengths, this often leads to companies...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform Available on Microsoft Azure

Native SAAS on Microsoft Azure Provides Customers with Easy Access to Complete Observability and Advanced Aiops for Azure as Well as Multicloud Environments. Dynatrace and Microsoft announced they have expanded their strategic collaboration to help the world’s leading organizations accelerate innovation and tame cloud complexity. As part of this, the Dynatrace® Software Intelligence Platform will be available as native SaaS on Microsoft Azure, providing customers increased flexibility and choice when selecting cloud service providers. In addition, the Dynatrace platform will be available natively in the Microsoft Azure Portal, making Dynatrace setup automatic while also streamlining procurement and simplifying the user experience. These enhancements make it easier than ever for Dynatrace’s and Microsoft’s joint customers to leverage Dynatrace’s deep cloud observability, advanced AIOps, and continuous runtime application security capabilities in Microsoft Azure and multicloud environments.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Optimizing end-user experience for VMware Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure with ControlUp

This article was co-written by Sachin Sharma, Director of Product Marketing, VMware, and Tom Fenton, Technical Marketing Manager, ControlUp. By now you (hopefully!) know how using ControlUp with VMware Horizon can help you optimize your end-users’ experience through real-time observations, deep analytics and reducing MTTR. Through tight integrations with the VMware software-defined datacenter (SDDC) stack, ControlUp can provide you with an end-to-end picture of your virtualized environments.
SOFTWARE
The Hacker News

Microsoft Warns of Cross-Account Takeover Bug in Azure Container Instances

Microsoft on Wednesday said it remediated a vulnerability in its Azure Container Instances (ACI) services that could have been weaponized by a malicious actor "to access other customers' information" in what the researchers described as the "first cross-account container takeover in the public cloud." An attacker exploiting the weakness could...
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Mobile Data Protection Market to grow like never before by 2025 | Microsoft, CISCO Systems, Intel, Sophos

Global Mobile Data Protection Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Mobile Data Protection market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Mobile Data Protection market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Dark Reading

Microsoft Warns of Vuln That Allowed Access to Azure Infrastructure

A set of vulnerabilities in the Azure Container Instances (ACI) platform could have allowed users to escape their particular instance and gain control of the container-as-a-service (CaaS) infrastructure, Palo Alto Networks researchers reported on September 9. The attack exploited a two-year-old vulnerability in a component of container infrastructure that is...
SOFTWARE
HackRead

Microsoft warns of Azure vulnerability which exposed users to data theft

Currently, there is no evidence that this particular Azure vulnerability was exploited to gain unauthorized access to customer data. In its newest blog post, Microsoft’s Security Response Center (MSRC) has warned Azure cloud computing users about a flaw in the system that allows hackers to access their data. RECENT: Hackers...
SOFTWARE
Redmondmag.com

Microsoft Embracing OpenTelemetry for Azure Monitor Application Insights

Microsoft on Monday described efforts to bring OpenTelemetry measures to Azure Monitor Application Insights, and eventually to other Azure services, as well. The idea behind Microsoft's support for OpenTelemetry is to provide "consistent APIs/SDKs across languages" for users of Azure Monitor Application Insights when monitoring the performance of hosted applications. OpenTelemetry specifically focuses on a vendor-agnostic way of surfacing traces, metrics and logs for cloud-native applications.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

10,000+ cybersecurity pros have earned (ISC)² CCSP cloud security certification

(ISC)² – the world’s largest non-profit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – announced that more than 10,000 cybersecurity professionals have earned its Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) certification since it was introduced in 2015. According to Certification Magazine, the CCSP is the number one ranked certification that IT professionals plan to achieve next in their career.
COMPUTERS

