Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure protects MSPs and their clients’ data in the public cloud

Native SAAS on Microsoft Azure Provides Customers with Easy Access to Complete Observability and Advanced Aiops for Azure as Well as Multicloud Environments. Dynatrace and Microsoft announced they have expanded their strategic collaboration to help the world’s leading organizations accelerate innovation and tame cloud complexity. As part of this, the Dynatrace® Software Intelligence Platform will be available as native SaaS on Microsoft Azure, providing customers increased flexibility and choice when selecting cloud service providers. In addition, the Dynatrace platform will be available natively in the Microsoft Azure Portal, making Dynatrace setup automatic while also streamlining procurement and simplifying the user experience. These enhancements make it easier than ever for Dynatrace’s and Microsoft’s joint customers to leverage Dynatrace’s deep cloud observability, advanced AIOps, and continuous runtime application security capabilities in Microsoft Azure and multicloud environments.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO