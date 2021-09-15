CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Titania’s module automates the audit process for mission critical CMMC security practices

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitania launched new tool to automate checks of core network security practices of the defense industrial base to meet the specifications set by the Department of Defense (DoD) under its CMMC standards. It is the solution with dedicated built-in capabilities that address these new requirements, which affect over 300,000 companies in the defense supply chain that are responsible for protecting sensitive information.

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Computer Weekly

11 security audit essentials

Your repertoire of IT security audit tools would be incomplete without port scanners. The most sought after framework in this category is NMAP, an extremely powerful IT security audit tool, which can be downloaded for free. NMAP can be used for port scans, banner grabbing, service identification, and ascertaining status of ports on the target system. It can also be used to sweep the network on the basis of ranged IP input. NMAP is an open source IT security audit tool that is very handy for vulnerability assessment using the means mentioned above.
COMPUTERS
InvestmentNews

Automating Process: The Key to Efficiency and Value Creation

With key front-end software in place at most financial advisory firms, the time has come to seize opportunities in the back office. Docupace, which describes itself as the “connective tissue for back offices,” explains how and why process improvement and automation is central to gains in efficiency and improving a firm’s overall performance.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Network Security#Government Contracts#Network Automation#Cmmc#The Department Of Defense#Dod#Pentagon#Vp#Strategic Alliances#Titania North America#Titania Nipper#Ramparts Llc
ZDNet

Workday acquires Zimit for quote-to-cash process automation

Workday said it will acquire Zimit, a configure price quote software provider specializing in service industries. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. Zimit will enable Workday to offer quote-to-cash process automation for services-based companies in media, communications and business services. Services industries have historically struggled with timely quotes because they are talent based and roles, phases and tasks all factor into rates.
BUSINESS
devops.com

Scaling Governance, Compliance and Security Through Pipeline Automation

Security has long been used to minimize and manage risk - and is often driven by governance and compliance. As the software industry rapidly evolves, it is seeing the benefits of incorporating security as an innovation and productivity tool for software delivery. But how do you start and scale aspects of governance, compliance and security across different application teams, codebases and microservices architectures?
SOFTWARE
infosecurity-magazine.com

#HowTo: Stay Secure When Deploying Robotic Process Automation

Business leaders are becoming increasingly attracted to Robotic Process Automation (RPA), which can be quickly deployed to save time and money across business units. In many cases, RPA is being used for handling sensitive customer information, accounting and automating repetitive tasks to eliminate human errors, protect privacy and shift resources to more strategic activities.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Security audit finds major issue in Mozilla VPN

A security audit carried out by German cybersecurity outfit Cure 53 has found a number of vulnerabilities in the Mozilla VPN apps and clients. Carried out in August, the exercise brought up two medium vulnerabilities and one item of concern that was rated as high. The latter, FVP-02-014, could have...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
paloaltonetworks.com

Host Security: Automating Protection for VMs Across Public Clouds

As customers extend their deployments across multiple clouds, visibility and standardized security coverage remain a key challenge in multi-cloud management. Further, as these organizations begin to scale these diverse environments, most find that it is not sustainable to manually detect and confirm configurations for each resource. In the January 2021...
COMPUTERS
Government Technology

Process Automation Finds Efficiencies in Garland, Texas

In Garland, Texas, efforts to automate the city’s manual processes are underway, jump-starting a digital transformation aimed at boosting communication throughout the city’s government. According to city CIO Steven Niekamp, “eliminating manual processes by creating automated workflows has not only reduced processing time but has virtually eliminated instances of misplaced...
GARLAND, TX
marketresearchtelecast.com

Intelligent automation in practice: Register now for the conference free of charge

In the Online conference by Heise and Opitz Consulting On October 7th, participants will learn everything about intelligent automation, the intelligent automation of business processes. You will learn how to use intelligent process automation and artificial intelligence to automate existing and new processes in your company. the Participation in the conference is free.
ECONOMY
securityboulevard.com

ASOC series part 2: How to scale AppSec with application security automation

Learn how ASOC tools make scaling possible through application security automation and orchestration. In part one of our series on application security orchestration and correlation (ASOC), we looked at how this new application security trend improves DevSecOps efficiency. We will now focus on the typical challenges AppSec teams face due to today’s rapid development cycles, and how ASOC tools can solve these challenges with automation and scalability.
SOFTWARE
channele2e.com

Digital Transformation is Mission-Critical for Providers and Clients Alike

The concept of digital transformation has been buzzing around for quite a while. Lately, however, that buzz has transformed (pun intended) into more of a roar. In the before time—pre-pandemic and the accelerated prevalence of remote work—digital transformation initiatives were recognized as an eventual necessity but were contingent on available resources. Enter a flood of new tools that enable working from anywhere, rising cases of cybercrime, concerns about data sovereignty and a general increase in demand for security and compliance assistance, and those initiatives that once seemed far away are now pressing. It’s a lot to keep up with! For many businesses it’s become a sink or swim scenario—especially SMBs.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure protects MSPs and their clients’ data in the public cloud

Datto announced the commercial availability of Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure, a comprehensive Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) solution that protects MSPs and their clients’ data in the public cloud in the event of malicious ransomware attacks, security breaches, and vendor outages. Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure is architected...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Healthcare cybersecurity: How to prevent the compromise of patient records?

Year after year, the number of data breaches affecting entities in the healthcare industry rises, and 2020 was no exception. The 616 data breaches reported this past year to the US Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) have resulted in the exposure / compromise of 28,756,445 healthcare records. Most...
HEALTH
helpnetsecurity.com

CIS Secure partners with Red Balloon Security to add a layer of security within TSG-approved products

CIS Secure – TSG-approved VoIP Phones. The CIS Secure TSG-certified VoIP Phones offer enhanced security and connectivity by delivering Positive Disconnect On-Hook Security to comply with U.S. Government requirements for TSG testing and certification. While the enhanced TSG circuitry embedded by CIS Secure delivers comprehensive protection on-hook, devices are still exposed to increasingly sophisticated firmware-level attacks.
ELECTRONICS
helpnetsecurity.com

Code42 Incydr detects data exposure movements from trusted corporate systems to unmonitored devices

Code42 announced that the Code42 Incydr product can automatically detect data exposure movement from trusted corporate systems to unmonitored devices, such as personal mobile phones, laptops and tablets. By identifying when a file moves to an unmonitored device, Incydr alerts security teams to blindspots, with the critical context – what type of information is being exposed, from where and similar historical events – necessary to take fast action. This new detection capability uses the Incydr Trust Model, which intelligently differentiates between sanctioned and unsanctioned activity.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Materialize Cloud allows businesses to understand streaming data without needing specialized skills

Materialize launched the open beta for Materialize Cloud, which offers standard SQL interface for streaming data. Materialize Cloud makes it simple for any business to understand streaming data, answer complex questions and build intelligent applications without needing specialized skills. Traditionally, making use of streaming data has required heavy investments in...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Fuze expands Microsoft Teams integration to improve enterprise communications

Fuze announced expanded Microsoft Teams integrations to enable more seamless and efficient workflows between both Fuze and Teams users. These enhancements to the Fuze for Teams portfolio feature a new direct routing solution and expanded add-on functionality, improving the overall enterprise communications and collaboration experience across all modalities. With Fuze for Teams, customers can enhance their Teams experience through enterprise-grade security and reliability across a consistent global platform.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

10,000+ cybersecurity pros have earned (ISC)² CCSP cloud security certification

(ISC)² – the world’s largest non-profit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – announced that more than 10,000 cybersecurity professionals have earned its Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) certification since it was introduced in 2015. According to Certification Magazine, the CCSP is the number one ranked certification that IT professionals plan to achieve next in their career.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy