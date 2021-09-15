Titania’s module automates the audit process for mission critical CMMC security practices
Titania launched new tool to automate checks of core network security practices of the defense industrial base to meet the specifications set by the Department of Defense (DoD) under its CMMC standards. It is the solution with dedicated built-in capabilities that address these new requirements, which affect over 300,000 companies in the defense supply chain that are responsible for protecting sensitive information.www.helpnetsecurity.com
