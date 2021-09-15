Sole Survivor Of Deadly March Crash Gets Special Surprise Thanks To Delco Group Charities Fund

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — It’s been a trying few months for a Delaware County family struck by tragedy and devastation. Now, an organization is uplifting the family’s spirits with a big surprise.

It’s been a very long road to recovery for one DeSales University student after surviving a car crash. The community set up a special surprise for him and his family.

A surprise right out of left field.

The DiChiacchio family is shipping up to Boston.

The Delco Group Charities Fund surprised the family to lift their spirits after an extremely tough year. They’re now headed to Fenway Park to see the Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Back in March, their son Brandon was the sole survivor of a car crash that killed three other Desales University students.

Between surgeries and therapy, he says he feeling himself again.

A little over a month after the accident, their house also caught fire forcing them to move out. The community knew they had to step in.

The family says they are grateful for the support.

The family says they are working on fixing their house so they can eventually move back in after the fire.