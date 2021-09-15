CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware County, PA

Sole Survivor Of Deadly March Crash Gets Special Surprise Thanks To Delco Group Charities Fund

By Kerri Corrado
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CSTer_0bwK7NGF00

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — It’s been a trying few months for a Delaware County family struck by tragedy and devastation. Now, an organization is uplifting the family’s spirits with a big surprise.

It’s been a very long road to recovery for one DeSales University student after surviving a car crash. The community set up a special surprise for him and his family.

A surprise right out of left field.

The DiChiacchio family is shipping up to Boston.

The Delco Group Charities Fund surprised the family to lift their spirits after an extremely tough year. They’re now headed to Fenway Park to see the Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Back in March, their son Brandon was the sole survivor of a car crash that killed three other Desales University students.

Between surgeries and therapy, he says he feeling himself again.

A little over a month after the accident, their house also caught fire forcing them to move out. The community knew they had to step in.

The family says they are grateful for the support.

The family says they are working on fixing their house so they can eventually move back in after the fire.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Dad, daughter died during Ida flooding in N.J. town

James Mcgee, 66, went down to the basement with his daughter, Shenique Mcgee, at their Lincoln Place home on Sept. 1 to secure it as the Elizabeth River behind their home began to overflow from Tropical Storm Ida. When they opened the basement door to the outside, there was a...
IRVINGTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delaware County, PA
City
Boston, PA
Delaware County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Delaware County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Delaware County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Newtown Square, PA
City
Newtown, PA
KAKE TV

Teen cancer survivor from Hays wins Chiefs charity cook-off

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — It’s Red Friday week for Kansas City in anticipation of the first Chiefs game of the 2021 NFL season. Sophia Linenberger and two other kids from the Ronald McDonald House in Kansas City kicked off the week at Arrowhead Stadium. “Trying to make our own...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Orioles#Delco#Traffic Accident#Charity#Desales University#The Boston Red Sox
CBS Chicago

A Day After Wife’s Funeral, In-Laws Told Great Grandfather He’d Have To Move Out Of His Westchester Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — A west suburban great-grandfather fears eviction is on the horizon. He’s already been told to leave his house, not by an unhappy landlord but by his in-laws. Morning Insider Lauren Victory explains the unusual circumstances. “This is what keeps me going,” said Pete Weinrauch, sitting on his favorite stoop scrolling through pictures of his favorite person. “Here’s another really good photo of her,” said Weinrauch showing us a shot of him and his wife of 42 years, Rozanne. “She was a wonderful person.” Soon after he laid Rozanne to rest this summer, a sticky situation unearthed with her family. “The day after...
WESTCHESTER, IL
Fox News

Rainbow appears where authorities discovered body believed to be Gabby Petito

A rainbow appeared in the area where authorities earlier Sunday discovered what they believe to be the body of Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park. The rainbow appeared shortly after the the coroner's office departed with a body the FBI said matched the description of Petito, though they said the body has yet to be 100% positively identified and the case is still under investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Charities
newjerseyhills.com

Spotted Lanternfly spotted, killed in Roxbury Township

ROXBURY TWP. - Following state protocol, public works officials in the township are killing spotted lanternfly. (SLF). "The lanternfly has been spotted in Horseshoe Lake," Public Works Director Rick Blood said in an e-mailed response Thursday. "We are selectively killing the adults when observed in large groups. The state would...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy