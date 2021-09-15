CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

County Leg. prepares for budget season, protests auction of Bell Station land

By Staff Report
ithaca.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA detailed report on the Tompkins County COVID-19 pandemic response was given to the Legislature by Public Health Director Frank Kruppa and Emergency Operations Center Chief Amie Hendrix. The main takeaway of this presentation was that the number of positive COVID-19 cases has risen significantly, though the number of hospitalizations remain low. Tompkins County Health Department has continued to monitor and communicate with the community on the severity of disease resulting from COVID-19.

