Coinbase upsizes debt offering to $2 billion

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc said on Tuesday it increased the size of its debt offering to about $2 billion from previously announced $1.5 billion, citing market interest. The offering will be used to invest in product development and potential mergers and acquisitions, the company said. The...

b975.com

Benzinga

Goodyear Plans To Raise €300M Via Debt Offering

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s (NASDAQ: GT) European subsidiary, Goodyear Europe B.V. (GEBV), has commenced a private offering of €300 million of senior notes due 2028. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of GEBV and will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Goodyear and certain of its wholly-owned U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries.
BUSINESS
b975.com

Cryptocurrencies slide as market selloff deepens

LONDON (Reuters) – Prices of cryptocurrencies plunged on Monday as concerns over the spillover risk to the global economy from Chinese property group Evergrande’s troubles rippled over to wider markets. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, tumbled more than 8% to $42,453, its lowest level since Aug. 7 before...
STOCKS
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Coinbase Global Inc
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems looks to raise up to $291 million as IPO terms are set

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based technology provider for investment managers looks to raise up to $290.7 million. The company is offering 15.3 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $19 a share. The company expects to have 50.13 million Class A shares and 35.09 million Class V shares outstanding after the IPO, which could value the company at up to $1.62 billion at the IPO pricing. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ALVU." Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $20.8 million on revenue of $71.3 million for the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $62.5 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.7%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Freshworks raised expected pricing of IPO, boosting possible valuation to up to $9.6 billion

Freshworks Inc. said Monday that the expected pricing of its initial public offering has increased, to between $32 and $34 a share from between $28 and $32 a share. The company is still looking to offer 28.5 million shares in the IPO, so the what the company is expected to raise has increased to up to $969.0 million from up to $912.0 million. The total number of shares outstanding after the IPO remains 281.43 million shares, so the company's expected valuation increases to up to $9.57 billion from $9.01 billion with the expected pricing increase. The California-based customer experience and IT service management software company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has advanced 4.7%.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Toast boosts expected IPO pricing, could be valued at up to $18 billion

Payment-technology company Toast Inc. offered updating pricing expectations Monday for its upcoming initial public offering. The company now expects the offering to price at $34 to $36 a share, up from $30 to $33 a share previously. Toast still intends to 21.7 million shares through the deal, so the company could raise up to $781 million at the high end of the expected pricing range. The offering would value Toast at up to $18 billion at the high end of the range. Toast offers payment processing and order-management software for restaurants. Its planned IPO comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has increased 4.0% over the past three months and as the S&P 500 has gained 4.2% in that span.
MARKETS
b975.com

Nigeria brings in custody rules to guard $9.7 billion funds industry

ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigeria has introduced custody rules for its 4 trillion naira ($9.7 billion) fund management industry to protect investors and further develop its capital markets, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Sunday. Before the rules, investment managers warehoused securities and cash, which meant that investors could lose...
ECONOMY
beincrypto.com

Coinbase Strikes Deal With Homeland Security, Offering Analytics Tools

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement department of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has paid Coinbase $1.36M dollars for a license to use Coinbase Analytics to study American residents’ knowledge. Coinbase does it again. Coinbase once again goes against the grain of privacy purists’ opinions that their partnerships with U.S....
PUBLIC SAFETY
b975.com

Canadian dollar clings to weekly gain as China injects liquidity

TORONTO (Reuters) – The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as the central bank of top commodity consumer China moved to calm markets, while Canada’s 10-year yield climbed to a five-week high. Copper prices rose after the People’s Bank of China infused liquidity to ease nerves...
WORLD
b975.com

U.S. to target ransomware payments in cryptocurrency with sanctions – WSJ

(Reuters) – The Biden administration is preparing to take actions, including sanctions, to make it more difficult for hackers using digital currency to profit from ransomware attacks, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-to-target-crypto-ransomware-payments-with-sanctions-11631885336?mod=latest_headlines on Friday. The U.S. Treasury department plans to impose sanctions as soon as next week, the report...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase to soon offer crypto futures and derivatives

Coinbase, one of the world’s biggest and most regulated crypto exchanges that went public earlier this year, will soon offer futures and derivatives trading as it looks to bump up its overall product offering. “Today, Coinbase filed an application with the NFA to register as an FCM → Futures Commission...
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

Coinbase seeks National Futures Association membership in bid to offer derivatives

Crypto exchange company Coinbase wants to offer futures trading, and it's seeking membership in the country's top derivatives self-regulatory organization (SRO) as part of that process. Coinbase Financial Markets Inc. is seeking membership, per an application with the National Futures Association dated September 15. Bloomberg first reported the news. The...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Nutanix (NTNX) Extends Debt Maturities With New Notes Offering

Nutanix NTNX, on Wednesday, announced entering into a privately-negotiated agreement with certain holders of certain outstanding unregistered senior notes to exchange their notes with higher maturities and interest rate. It also negotiated with certain new investors to buy certain amount of new notes. With this agreement, the company will be able to extend its debt maturities.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Sealed Air Prices Upsized Debt Offering To Raise $600M

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) has announced the pricing of its offering of 1.573% senior secured notes due 2026. The offering was upsized from $425 million of Notes to $600 million of Notes. Sealed Air intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repurchase the 4.875% senior notes...
MARKETS
b975.com

Bondholders of China Evergrande select advisers – sources

LONDON (Reuters) – A group of China Evergrande Group bondholders has selected investment bank Moelis & Co and law firm Kirkland & Ellis as advisers on a potential restructuring of a tranche of bonds, two sources close to the matter said. The advice focuses on around $20 billion in outstanding...
MARKETS

