Investigation into Niskayuna deputy chief dropped, new police chief to be named Friday

NISKAYUNA – An investigation into Niskayuna Deputy Police Chief Michael Stevens was dropped hours before a hearing on the allegations against him was set to take place. “I, on behalf of the town of Niskayuna, have elected to withdraw the Civil Service Law Article 75 charges brought against Deputy Chief Michael Stevens,” said Supervisor Yasmine Syed in a press release Tuesday evening following an executive session during the board’s agenda meeting. “As such, the hearing scheduled to begin on September 15, 2021 has been canceled. The matter will be addressed internally and I will be making recommendations to the Town Board as to the next steps.”