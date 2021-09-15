CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pell City, AL

Pell City Schools approves $52.8 million budget for 2022 fiscal year

Anniston Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education has approved its $52.8 million budget for the next fiscal year. During its regular board meeting Tuesday, the board approved a budget totaling at $52,827,300 for the coming fiscal year. The budget is a marked increase from last year’s $44,416,266 budget, which was spurred mostly by federal COVID relief money which makes up 13 percent of the total budget or $6,424,672. The school also had increases in state, local and other federal fund sources which helped make the increase.

www.annistonstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Pell City, AL
Pell City, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Basketball
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiscal Year#City High#Basketball#Pell City Schools#Covid#Average Daily Membership#Adm#A T#Eden Elementary School#Pell City High School#Pchs#Ashley Light Lrb#Java Price
The Hill

Biden administration easing restrictions for vaccinated foreign visitors

The Biden administration on Monday said it plans to ease restrictions on fully vaccinated international visitors beginning in early November. All foreign visitors must be vaccinated against COVID-19, and must show proof of vaccination before boarding a U.S.-bound airline, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said. He added that visitors traveling by plane must also provide a negative test taken no more than 72 hours prior to flying.
POTUS
Reuters

Six killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said. Video shown on news websites showed panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy