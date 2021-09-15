Pell City Schools approves $52.8 million budget for 2022 fiscal year

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education has approved its $52.8 million budget for the next fiscal year. During its regular board meeting Tuesday, the board approved a budget totaling at $52,827,300 for the coming fiscal year. The budget is a marked increase from last year’s $44,416,266 budget, which was spurred mostly by federal COVID relief money which makes up 13 percent of the total budget or $6,424,672. The school also had increases in state, local and other federal fund sources which helped make the increase.