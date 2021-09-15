Final farewell to a hero: Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez laid to rest during burial with full military honors

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Family and friends of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto “Bert” Sanchez have always known he was a hero, but now people everywhere do, too. The 22-year-old was killed in action, along with 12 other U.S. service members when a suicide attack was carried out at the airport in Kabul. Not surprising to those who knew Sanchez was what he was doing in the moments when he laid his life on the line.