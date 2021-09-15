Gavin Newsom projected to prevail in his effort to remain in office in California

LOS ANGELES - Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, is projected to defeat a recall campaign against him Tuesday with a large Democratic turnout. The final results may not be known for days, even though the ballot comprised just two questions. The first is whether Newsom, elected with nearly 62% of the vote in 2018, should be removed from office a year early. If Newsom fails to gain 50% of the vote on that question, the candidate with the most votes seeking to replace him will head to the governor's mansion. Forty-six people are on that list.