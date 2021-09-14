115th Fighter Wing of Wisconsin Air National Guard Doing Night Training Flights

This is what telephone operator Lisa Jefferson, who’d been on the phone with United Air Lines Flight 93 passenger Todd Beamer, says she heard at 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, September 11, 2001. Four minutes later, as unarmed passengers and crew charged with a food cart and broke into the cockpit, sounds of hand-to-hand combat to take control of the hijacked plane at 5,000 feet can be heard as the cockpit voice recorder captured loud thumps, crashes, shouts and breaking plates and glass. In the exact minute that the World Trade Center’s south tower collapsed, according to the government’s bipartisan 9/11 Commission report, one of the insurgent voices on United 93 can be heard saying: “Let’s get them!”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO