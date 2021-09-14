115th Fighter Wing of Wisconsin Air National Guard Doing Night Training Flights
The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard will be conducting evening training flights Monday through Thursday, September 13-16 and 20-23, 2021. During this time area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off or landing until approximately 10:00 p.m. Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct nighttime operations as a part of their overall readiness.cwbradio.com
