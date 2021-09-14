CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

115th Fighter Wing of Wisconsin Air National Guard Doing Night Training Flights

cwbradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard will be conducting evening training flights Monday through Thursday, September 13-16 and 20-23, 2021. During this time area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off or landing until approximately 10:00 p.m. Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct nighttime operations as a part of their overall readiness.

cwbradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

National Guard thanks the community with Boss Flight

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At the Stratton Air National Guard Base, members of the public and the media were invited to fly aboard a Ski Bird Plane to Lake George and back. Wednesday’s flight is being called a “Boss Lift,” serving as a thank you and an educational lesson for those who employ members of the Air National Guard.
SCOTIA, NY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Air National Guard Deployed to Help With Afghan Nationals

(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Air National Guard is off the sidelines and working with some who have been flown out of Afghanistan. The Fargo-based Happy Hooligans were deployed back on August 26th, and are assisting with base operations and other supplementary services at both Volk Field in Wisconsin and at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
nbc15.com

115th Fighter Wing commander says Sept. 11 changed what it means to serve

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The commander of the 115th Fighter Wing has watched his unit change over two decades, since the attacks on September 11. In 2001, Col. Bart Van Roo, the Wisconsin Air National Guard unit’s commander, was a brand new lieutenant. He remembered the morning of Sept. 11, when four planes were hijacked and used in terrorist attacks, hitting the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon, and crashing in Pennsylvania.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Volk Field and Wisconsin National Guard troops help at Fort McCoy

VOLK FIELD, Wis. – Wisconsin National Guard and Volk Field troops are assisting in efforts to bring Afghan refugees to Fort McCoy. National Guard linguists have created Dari and Pashto signage to assist those arriving at Volk Field, and National Guard facilities are being used to store and receive supplies that are sent to Fort McCoy. The Guard is also lending a hand with COVID-19 testing.
FORT MCCOY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air#115th Fighter Wing
thevillagereporter.com

Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying

(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Mon., Sept. 13 through Thurs., Sept. 16, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 11:30 p.m. this week. Training flights normally take...
SWANTON, OH
nny360.com

Cleveland resident promoted to captain in Air National Guard

LATHAM - Major General Raymond F. Shields, the Adjutant General for the state of New York, announced the recent promotion of Airmen at the New York Air National Guard’s 224th Air Defense Group (ADG) in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Promoted Airmen include:. Capt. Nancy Peterson,...
MILITARY
nbc15.com

Sendoff ceremony on 9/11 anniversary for 300 members of 115th Fighter Wing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 115th Fighter Wing held a sendoff ceremony Saturday afternoon for over 300 airmen scheduled to deploy to southwest Asia later this month. Governor Tony Evers as well as several commanders and military leaders attended and spoke at the ceremony, along with the airmen and their family and friends.
MADISON, WI
KMPH.com

F-117 Nighthawks continue training with 144th fighter wing

FRESNO Calif, (FOX26) — Two F-117 Nighthawks are training with the 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno. The two stealth aircraft arrived at the Fresno Air National Guard Base on Monday to conduct dissimilar air combat training missions. U.S. Air Force Col. Troy Havener, 144th Fighter Wing commander, said, “We have...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin National Guard commander makes history in her rank

FORT MCCOY, Wis.— A member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard is making history as the first woman in her position. Waupaca native Alicia Dorsett has been in the National Guard for over eight years. Every so often her and her unit spend the weekend at drill training. Her most recent training was firing training rockets at Fort McCoy. It also marked the first time she commanded her unit.
FORT MCCOY, WI
wglr.com

F-16 fighter jets take to sky for night training, with F-35s on horizon

MADISON, Wis. – Even when weather steers them off course, pilots at the 115th Fighter Wing set their sights ahead. “F-16s don’t like thunderstorms, and neither do pilots,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Gaffaney, who is in charge of the 176th Fighter Squadron of the 115th Fighter Wing. Gaffaney oversees all...
MADISON, WI
pittsburghquarterly.com

Flight 93 National Memorial

This is what telephone operator Lisa Jefferson, who’d been on the phone with United Air Lines Flight 93 passenger Todd Beamer, says she heard at 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, September 11, 2001. Four minutes later, as unarmed passengers and crew charged with a food cart and broke into the cockpit, sounds of hand-to-hand combat to take control of the hijacked plane at 5,000 feet can be heard as the cockpit voice recorder captured loud thumps, crashes, shouts and breaking plates and glass. In the exact minute that the World Trade Center’s south tower collapsed, according to the government’s bipartisan 9/11 Commission report, one of the insurgent voices on United 93 can be heard saying: “Let’s get them!”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Honolulu Civil Beat

Air Force And Marines Team Up For First Trans-Pacific Reaper Drone Flights

The Marine Corps and the Air Force are teaming up for an exercise to fly MQ-9 Reaper drones from the mainland to Hawaii for the first time. Approximately 60 service members from Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, Creech Air Force Base in Nevada and Marine Corps Base Hawaii are slated to participate in the first Agile Combat Employment Reaper exercise from Sept. 8 to Oct. 8.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cwbradio.com

Soldiers With Wisconsin National Guard Part of 176th Cyber Protection Team

Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard’s Detachment 1, 176th Cyber Protection Team have made tremendous strides during the unit’s first federal deployment to Fort Meade, Maryland conducting cyberspace operations in support of U.S. Cyber Command and Cyber National Mission Force requirements. “We are operating in a very complex landscape that...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy