In Memory: Sept. 14

“It ain’t what they call you, it’s what you answer to” (W.C. Fields). Terry Raymond Polaski, who loved W. C. Fields, May West, the Hardy Boys, and the Honeymooners, answered to the things that resonated with him; love of family, friends, athletics, the Green Bay Packers and University of Wisconsin Badgers. Terry passed away at the age of 87 on Saturday, September 11 at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, FL. Terry was born on March 27, 1934 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Raymond A. Polaski and Mary McQuade Polaski. He was a 1952 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School.