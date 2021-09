I support the MUSD override, and I humbly ask all Maricopans to do the same. Why? Because it’s vital for Maricopa, on every level. As a former vice mayor/councilmember and active community resident since 2006, I know first-hand the importance of quality education in a community. People are attracted to an area based on multiple considerations, but education is always one of the top two. Education contributes to one’s quality of life as well as quality of place. It’s critically important in attracting residents and all types of commercial or retail development.

MARICOPA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO