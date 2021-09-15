M-G remains unbeaten in CIC play

FAIRMOUNT — Up a set, Madison-Grant volleyball coach Kayla Jump refused to call a timeout when her team was down 8-1 to Oak Hill in the second set of their Central Indiana Conference match Tuesday night.

“My theory is that they’re either going to figure it out or not,” Jump said. “We have younger subs, but in all honesty, they have to figure out what their own mistake is because no one is going to save them during a match.”

Although the Argylls did not recover enough to win the second set, they did figure things out before the third set and went on to steamroll the Golden Eagles.

Grace Holmberg led all players with six aces as M-G served up 17 overall and dominated the second half of the match for a 25-19, 20-25, 25-12, 25-12 win over Oak Hill to remain unbeaten in CIC play.

The biggest difference from a shaky Set 2 and a dominant Set 3 was the passing.

“Pretty much everything was slow,” Jump said. “Our passing was slow. Our serve receive was slow. Our defense was slow. Our transition to attacking was slow, and that’s when you make mistakes.”

M-G (14-2) picked up the pace to open the pivotal third frame. A pair of Tori Hiatt aces and a block from Azmae Turner spotted the Argylls to an 8-1 lead. After a mini-run from Oak Hill (11-5), consecutive Alexis Baney kills followed by a block one point later put M-G up 14-7, and it never looked back.

Aided by Oak Hill errors, the Argylls stayed hot in the third set, jumping out to a 9-3 advantage. Holmberg’s fifth ace — she also had eight kills — made it a 14-5 lead, and the Golden Eagles got no closer.

It was a sluggish start to the match, but Holmberg posted four kills and two aces while serving out the final four points on her way to one of the senior’s strongest matches of the season.

“Sometimes she gets herself a little off balance, but we’ve worked with her on that,” Jump said. “I think that’s probably what helped her there. We’ve worked with her on making some different decisions while playing. I think that’s helped her make (fewer) errors and get us going.”

Baney finished the match with a team-best nine kills to go with three blocks and three aces, and Turner led all players with five blocks. Katie Garringer finished the match strong with eight kills, and Gabby Rudy handed out 28 assists.

Alyssa Thompson keyed the strong start for Oak Hill and finished with a match-high 12 kills, but nine came in the first two sets.

Madison-Grant improved to 3-0 in the conference while Oak Hill suffered its first CIC loss to go with one win.

The Argylls travel to Wapahani on Wednesday before resuming their CIC schedule Thursday at Blackford. Beginning with a match against Frankton Sept. 28, M-G will play three conference matches in the final 10 days of the season as they seek their first CIC title since 2012.