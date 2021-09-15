CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

GRAINS-Wheat retreats from near 1-week high though supply concerns cap losses

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

CANBERRA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dipped on Wednesday, edging down from a near one-week high touched in the previous session, though global supply concerns amid strong demand limited the losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% at...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Dow tumbles 900 points as Wall Street's fears turn to China

New York (CNN Business) — The Dow and the broader US stock market fell sharply Monday as Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande's debt crisis made American investors uneasy. Stocks sank deep into the red at the opening bell and continued to slide throughout the day. The Dow (INDU) dropped more...
STOCKS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans fall as U.S. harvest progresses; wheat eases

SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures lost more ground on Monday as a rapidly advancing U.S. harvest season and a slowdown in exports put pressure on the commodities. Wheat edged lower although trader concerns over tight global supply curbed losses. "There is a bit of pressure...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices up for 10th week with global benchmarks

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose for the 10th consecutive week last week following higher global benchmarks in Chicago and Paris, analysts said on Monday. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in early October was $301 a tonne, free on board (FOB), at the end of last week, up $1 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat as having risen $1.50 to $304.5 a tonne, while barley was steady at $260 a tonne. The wheat export tax, which Moscow has set on a weekly basis since June, will fall to $50.9 a tonne for Sept. 22-28 from the current $52.50. However, the tax is still high and the price index on which it is based remains lower than the actual FOB price. Weather conditions remain good for sowing of winter grains for the 2022 crop in Russia, and the sowing campaign accelerated last week. Farmers have already sown winter grains on 9.2 million hectares compared to 9.3 million hectares at the same date a year ago. However, the sowing is still down sharply year on year in the Volga region, which has been hit by dry weather this year, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd 14,950 roubles/t +25 rbls class wheat, ($203.8) European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 36,700 rbls/t +3,175 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic 86,500 rbls/t -5,000 rbls sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,240/t +$20 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,260/t +$10 oil (IKAR) - soybeans 48,900 rbls/t +1,400 rbls (Sovecon) - white sugar, $631/t +$8.8 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.3490 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China's August soybean imports from Brazil rise 10.9% y/y

BEIJING, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's August soybean imports from Brazil rose 10.9% from the same month last year, customs data showed on Monday, while shipments from the United States fell sharply. China, the world's top importer of soybeans, brought in 9.04 million tonnes of the oilseed from Brazil in...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Agriculture Online

UK meat industry warns some firms have just five days CO2 supply

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Some of Britain's meat processors will run out of carbon dioxide within five days, forcing them to halt production, the head of the industry's lobby group warned on Monday. A jump in gas prices has forced several domestic energy suppliers out of business and has...
AGRICULTURE
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF retreats from multi-month highs, trades below 0.9300

USD/CHF rose to its strongest level since April at 0.9334. Falling US T-bond yields and risk aversion weighs on USD/CHF. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 93.00. Following the previous week's sharp upsurge, the USD/CHF pair edged higher during the Asian trading hours and touched its strongest...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Drought#Infrastructure#Reuters#The European Union#Statistics Canada#Usda#The Federal Reserve
Agriculture Online

Argentine farmers want fast dialogue, 'solutions' from new ags minister

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's farm sector, the country's main exporter, is pushing to speed up dialogue with the new farming minister to resolve simmering tensions between the industry and the government including around contentious limits on beef exports. Center-left President Alberto Fernandez reshuffled his Cabinet on Friday...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-EU crop monitor cuts 2021 maize, spring barley yield forecasts

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring unit MARS on Monday lowered its yield forecast for spring barley and maize due to the negative impact of sustained hot and dry conditions in southern Europe. The conditions affected large parts of Italy, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Greece, as...
AGRICULTURE
CNN

Fears about China's Evergrande spread to global markets

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — Global investors have been paying more and more attention to Evergrande, the sprawling Chinese real estate business on the brink. They're increasingly worried about what they see.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
AFP

Global stocks sink on Evergrande contagion fears

World stocks sank Monday as trading floors were gripped by contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande, with investors also on red alert over spiking wholesale gas costs. - Energy crisis - Anxiety is also running high over spiking wholesale gas costs, fuelling global inflationary pressures and sparking concern from the world's biggest central banks.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy