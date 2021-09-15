Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 7 Review: The Romance & The Bromance

Spoilers follow for Episode 5 of Marvel’s What If…? For more, see our review of the previous episode of What If. When you stream Marvel’s What If…? on Disney+’s website, you’ll notice episodes have titles like “What If… Captain Carter Were The First Avenger?” and “What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?” This week’s is simply: “What If... Zombies!?” Sure, it’s a jokey take on the naming convention the series has been using, but it’s also indicative of how much thought went into selling a zombie apocalypse that works in the MCU. Up to this point, What If has done pretty well at making each episode’s premise feel like a logical divergence from established history. But despite some entertaining action, Episode 5 shambles along, aimless and hungry for purpose as… as a… it’ll come to me...

