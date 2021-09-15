CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 7 Review: The Romance & The Bromance

By Diana Keng
TV Fanatic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you squint a bit, you could argue that the unifying theme of Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 7 (and maybe the whole season) is one of accepting one's truth. Otherwise, the storylines seem pretty disparate. Survivalist faces death in the wild with his own younger self. Bookworm travels back...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Key Art: A Whole New World!

Grey's Anatomy is looking to the future. The beloved medical drama returns for its 18th season on September 30. To celebrate, ABC shared new key art for Grey's Anatomy Season 18 across its social channels. "A New Tomorrow, Today" is the choice tagline, and it makes sense when you consider...
VISUAL ART
Den of Geek

Lucifer Season 6 Episode 5 Review: The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar

This Lucifer review contains spoilers. “I think it’s time for Detective Decker to make a comeback.”. It’s difficult to say which of the narrative reveals found in “The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar” will produce the most dramatic results as Lucifer reaches the halfway point of its final season. Nevertheless, Lucifer’s ascension to God’s throne seems to be on hold as his obsession with learning the truth about his disappearance from his daughter’s life moves to the front of the story line. And then there’s time travel.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 5 Review: Summer School: Chapter Five

So what exactly does a guy have to do to get kissed around here?. A question similar to that had to be at the forefront of Cameron's mind on Stargirl Season 2 Episode 5 as Courtney continued to play her crush hot and cold. One minute they're all cutesy and...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 4 Review: Happy Trails

There was a point when I lived so close to Maryland that we visited quite often. Imagine my surprise on Chesapeake to learn the state has its very own Nessie/Bigfoot with the Snallygaster. And guess what? They aren't kidding!. With Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 4, we got a great...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlin Stasey
Person
Brian Cole
TV Fanatic

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Motherlode

We learned so many shocking secrets, but some gutted our emotions. You'll need a large box of kleenex for Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1 Episode 6. It was the only episode that posted a warning so far for suicidal ideation and mental health triggers. That seems appropriate since September is Suicide Awareness month.
TV SERIES
IGN

What If...? Season 1, Episode 5 - Review

Spoilers follow for Episode 5 of Marvel’s What If…? For more, see our review of the previous episode of What If. When you stream Marvel’s What If…? on Disney+’s website, you’ll notice episodes have titles like “What If… Captain Carter Were The First Avenger?” and “What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?” This week’s is simply: “What If... Zombies!?” Sure, it’s a jokey take on the naming convention the series has been using, but it’s also indicative of how much thought went into selling a zombie apocalypse that works in the MCU. Up to this point, What If has done pretty well at making each episode’s premise feel like a logical divergence from established history. But despite some entertaining action, Episode 5 shambles along, aimless and hungry for purpose as… as a… it’ll come to me...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Heels Review: Cutting Promos (Season 1 Episode 4)

On Heels Season 1 Episode 4, “Cutting Promos,” the Spades continue to deal with the grief from Tom’s death, while Wild Bill’s downfall disrupts everyone’s lives. Each episode of Heels Season 1 has improved on the last, with “Cutting Promos” showcasing how good the series is at slowly revealing layers of character development.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Island#Fantasies#Bromance#Island Life
hardcoredroid.com

Whispers: Interactive Romance Stories Review

I really wanted to enjoy Whispers: Interactive Romance Stories, because the art is beautiful, and the stories are quite engaging. Genres include romance, fantasy and even reality show, so there’s unique characters for every situation. There’s even LGBTQIA+ stories! However, this sim from Gamehaus Network is just another visual novel collection held back by pay-to-play gameplay. If you don’t have enough gems, the story won’t go the way you want. What wasted potential.
VIDEO GAMES
Tell-Tale TV

The Republic of Sarah Review: The Last Rabbit (Season 1 Episode 13)

It’s our final visit to Greylock on The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 13, “The Last Rabbit.”. We cannot only blame its summer premiere time for its demise. The Republic of Sarah has struggled to find its way this season, as our heroine has struggled to run a new country she never explicitly asked to run.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Fantasy Island’: Eddie Cahill & Lindsey Kraft to Guest Star in Holiday Episodes

Fantasy Island is bulking up its guest star roster with Lindsey Kraft, Eddie Cahill, and Benjamin Stockham in upcoming episodes of the Fox reboot. Cahill who is best known for roles in CSI: NY, Friends, and Felicity among others will join Lindsey Kraft (Grace and Frankie, Getting On, Why Women Kill) in back-to-back installments titled “Welcome to the Snow Globe” Parts 1 and 2. While they have no exact airdate yet, there’s a definite holiday theme going on.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 15 Review: The Fungus Amongus

It wouldn't be a true DC's Legends of Tomorrow finale if there weren't sentimental moments, hilarious gags, and scenes that leave you baffled. And DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 15 did not disappoint. The lives of three Legends were up in the air after the events of DC's...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
mxdwn.com

Review of ‘Rick and Morty’ Season Five Episode Nine “Forgetting Sarick Mortshall’

Oh jeez Rick, are you breaking up with me? After a couple of weeks of layoff, Adult Swim came back with a two-episode premiere of its final installments for its hit animated series’ fifth season, Rick and Morty. In a clear parody of the Jason Segel romantic comedy film Forgetting Sarah Marshall, the fifth season demonstrates a seemingly final end to the titular duo.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Only Murders in the Building Review: The Sting (Season 1 Episode 4)

The setup of Only Murders in the Building Season 1 Episode 4, “The Sting,” is not that different from a true-crime podcast — you sit through some developments and narratives only for the real bombshells to be dropped at the end of the episode, making you desperate to find out what happens next.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 8

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 8, she found out what memory Jones was trying to unlock, leading to a turn of events no one could have anticipated. Meanwhile, Michael and Alex worked together to find Max. As their mission gathered steam, they found a way to change everything...
ROSWELL, NM
Popculture

'Ted Lasso' Season 2: New Romance Between 2 Major Characters Emerges in Episode 8

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 8 spoilers ahead. A new relationship between two major characters is born in Episode 8 of Ted Lasso Season 2, and it will change the direction of the entire show. The new episode of the Apple TV+ series shows Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) and Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) getting together after finding out they have been messaging each other on the dating app Bantr. At first, Rebecca was reluctant to get involved with the 21-year-old AFC Richmond player since she's the owner of the team. However, when Rebecca watches Sam's postgame interview after AFC Richmond loses to Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals, she decides to move forward with the relationship.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Good Doctor Season 5 Trailer Previews Shaun & Lea's Wedding

Shaun and Lea's relationship is poised to take center stage on The Good Doctor Season 5, premiering on ABC Monday, September 27. In a new trailer released ahead of the premiere, we get a glimpse of Shaun and Lea at the altar, but we don't know whether they will exchange vows before something dramatic happens.
TV SERIES
Journal Inquirer

Fox remains faithful to ‘Fantasy Island’

Like beauty, TV ratings are in the eye of the beholder. Terrible TV ratings for one person might be outstanding for someone else. It depends on who is doing the looking. When it comes to “Fantasy Island,” the Fox reboot of the ABC classic, Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn is doing the looking. He told Deadline TV that the network and the producers, Sony Pictures Television, “are really proud of it.”
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

SurrealEstate Review: White Wedding (Season 1 Episode 9)

It’s time for a wedding on SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 9, “White Wedding.” The penultimate episode of the freshman season does a good job of layering in the overall mystery of the season with the current case-of-the-week. However, it also gives us a predictable plot. Susan is at her best...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy