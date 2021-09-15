CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual High School Band Competition, “Night of Bands,” Held at Wetumpka Stadium

By Carrington Cole
alabamanews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual ‘Night of Bands’ was held Tuesday September 14th at the City of Wetumpka’s new stadium. Friends and family were able to come out and support their loved ones in their performance. 6 high school bands performed their 2021 halftime show, including Troy University’s band. This was not a competition but judges were present to give feedback so that the students can improve their performance for actual competitions.

