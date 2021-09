Joshua Jacobsen is to be congratulated for writing an intelligent, nuanced editorial on the minimum wage proposals currently being thrashed over in Tucson. The issue was just as hot back in the 1980s at the Eller School, when the minimum wage surged all the way from $3.05 to $3.15 (horrors!) My takeaway was that it's complicated. Eventually, I concluded that the majority of the argumentative points were not sincere.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 14 DAYS AGO