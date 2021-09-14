CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, AR

Randy Ford

Randy Joseph Ford, 59, of Newark died Friday, September 10, 2021. Survivors include wife, Paula Branscum Ford; son, Daniel Ford of Batesville; daughters, Crystal Herald (Andy) of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Bethany Allison (Shawn) of Batesville, Ashley Altom of High Point, North Carolina and Pearl Ivy Perry of Newark; sisters, Carol Witkauskis (Jerry) and Sue Ford, both of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and Cindy Smith (David) of Round Lake, Illinois; brother, Claude Ford (Tami) of Port St. Lucie, Florida; five grandchildren.

