Just like that, the Columbus Crew has another game. Just three days after a loss in Fort Lauderdale to Inter Miami, the Black & Gold are back home in Ohio to face the New York Red Bulls on a Tuesday night. The meeting is the second of three this season for the Eastern Conference rivals. Both are looking to end the season on strong form to get into the top seven for an MLS Cup playoff spot.

MLS ・ 5 DAYS AGO