PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shortage of bus drivers is now prompting the Philadelphia School District to increase what it’s offering to pay families if they drive their children to school. Families could now receive $300 per month to opt out of transportation services. The school district’s transportation shortage is forcing officials to look at drastic measures, even going as far as reaching out to the National Guard and Amazon for help. Now that students in the Philadelphia School District have returned to in-person learning, getting them to and from school is presenting a critical challenge for the district. “What we’re trying to do...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO