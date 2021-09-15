CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City sweeps Seneca behind Galardo's big night

By From Staff Reports
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 5 days ago
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Kearston Galardo had a heavy arm for the Webb City volleyball team.

The senior tallied a game-high 15 kills to lift the Cardinals (6-4-1) past Seneca 3-0 on Senior Night inside the Cardinal Dome.

Webb City won by scores of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-9.

Brenda Lawrence contributed seven kills and four aces for Webb City while Kenzie Storm had six kills and five digs.

Kyah Sanborn handed out a game-high 32 assists. Sophia Crane led the Cardinals' defense with 14 digs.

For Seneca (3-3), Tatum White led the way with seven kills while Jera Jameson added four. Braxton Raulston and Parker Long contributed 11 and 10 digs, respectively.

Webb City plays Colgan and El Dorado Springs on Saturday while Seneca plays at College Heights on Thursday.

