By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh was named one of the best cities for beer lovers. Relocation business Move.org ranks Pittsburgh as the tenth beer capital in the country. With 26 breweries, Move.org says Pittsburgh has 8.69 breweries per 100,000 residents. At the top of the list: Portland, Denver and Cincinnati. The report compared the 100 most populous cities in the U.S. and ranked them according to how many breweries they have per 100,000 residents. The worst cities for beer lovers? North Las Vegas, Laredo and New York. Now Move.org is looking for a “chief beer baron.” You can learn how to apply here.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO