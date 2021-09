Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it? Winning Teacher of the Year for a second time is truly an amazing honor. I feel very humbled to be only the second teacher in McAlester to ever repeat this accomplishment. When they announced through the video that I had won, I was in shock! I believe the reason I won this award is that my passion for teaching is evident to those around me. They see the effort I put into my craft and recognize my contributions to help our district, teachers, and students.

MCALESTER, OK ・ 9 DAYS AGO