Lowville, NY

Lewis County Relay for Life set for Friday at fairgrounds

By ELAINE M. AVALLONE eavallone@lowville.com
nny360.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOWVILLE — Lewis County Relay for Life will return Friday to the Lewis County Fairgrounds, 5473 Bostwick St., with all of its traditional splendor and a few additions. The annual event is held “to celebrate the lives of those people who have beaten cancer, to support those who are battling cancer and to remember those we have lost to cancer,” said Don Boshart, senior community development manager for the American Cancer Society. “We raise funds to provide services to cancer patients and fund research to eliminate cancer.”

www.nny360.com

