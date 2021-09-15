CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the newsroom: Hartford (WI) council approves Capital Improvement Plan budget

By Thomas J. McKillen
Cover picture for the articleThe Hartford Common Council improved the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) budget for 2022-26 during its Sept. 14 meeting. At the beginning of discussion, City Administrator Steve Volkert said the city is projecting a flat debt payment of $3 million annually under the CIP. He said the city is projecting to borrow $3.82 million in 2023 and $4.2 million in 2024. Volkert said how the debt is structured is what will allow the city to keep the debt payment at $3 million annually.

