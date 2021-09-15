CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncansville, PA

Appearance Protection is Available at Blue Knob Auto in Duncansville, PA

 5 days ago

Blue Knob Auto in Duncansville, Pennsylvania, is Offering Appearance Protection Services. The main thing an individual wants when purchasing a new car is the interior and exterior appearance to stay immaculate. Blue Knob Auto Sales located in Duncansville, Pennsylvania offers appearance protection services. These services provide full protection to the cars to ensure that a vehicle always has that new car look for a long time. Blue Knob Auto offers three types of appearance protection services, namely Ultimate Paint Protection, Ultimate Fabric Protection, and Ultimate Leather and Vinyl Protection.

Vehicle Theft Protection Plan Available at Hall Volkswagen

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. Hall Volkswagen dealership offers a comprehensive suite of protection products to its customers. One of the prime products is the Theft Protection Plan. The dealership understands the importance of this product and how it can add value to its customers for years to come. Once a Volkswagen vehicle is purchased, it becomes a part of the customer’s family. Enrolling in this theft protection plan helps in safeguarding the interest of the Volkswagen car.
CARS
CBS Pittsburgh

Drug Pipeline From California To Western Pennsylvania Dismantled, 47 Indicted

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly 50 people are facing charges after authorities dismantled a drug pipeline from California to western Pennsylvania. Forty-seven people have been charged with narcotics trafficking, money laundering and firearms violations in six separate but related indictments after “Operation Return To Sender.” The nine-month-long wiretrap operation investigated drug trafficking in and around Allegheny, Jefferson and Clearfield counties. The takedown was a joint effort between multiple law enforcement agencies like the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, state police and Pittsburgh Police. “In the last two years, we have seen methamphetamine distribution on the rise in western Pennsylvania,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Kaufman. “Through Operation Return to Sender, we have shut down a major California to western Pennsylvania drug pipeline and improved the quality of life for our citizens.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

Pennsylvania Named one of the States Where the Most People Are Killed by Wild Animals

Did you know that Pennsylvania is one of the states where people have been killed by wild animals at an alarming rate?. Outforia complied a bunch of facts in order to find out which states in the country had the most deadly animal attacks in the past twenty years. Now this doesn't include getting attacked by bees, or getting mulled by a dog. Also, the number of deadly car crashes caused by hitting a deer was not factored in either. I'm talking wild animals like cayotes, bears, sharks, cougars, wolves and more. The type of animal that you never wish to encounter in your lifetime because you know it won't end well for you.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Pennsylvania dam spills over; 40,000 residents urged to evacuate

Cambria County, Pa. -- The Wilmore Dam failed earlier today, Wed. Sept. 1, threatening the lives of nearly 40,000 residents, according to a 'Weatherx17' post on Facebook. Now qualifying as a life-threatening flash flood emergency, residents of Cambria county are being advised to evacuate immediately. Summerhill and Wilmore Borough residents...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pittsburghquarterly.com

Pittsburgh’s Huge Flathead Catfish Rule the Rivers

Late one August night last year, Dusty Learn, an Indiana County farmer and factory worker, caught what is, perhaps, the most spectacular catfish Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers have been known to ever yield. Although not the VW Beetle-sized beast of urban legend, Learn’s flathead — nabbed on a piece of cut...
PITTSBURGH, PA
therecord-online.com

COVID cases jump in Lycoming County

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday reported 5,617 new COVID-19 cases statewide. That marks the third day in a row cases have numbered over 5,000 in the state. In Clinton County 17 new cases were reported on Saturday, bringing the total to 4,118. 30 cases had...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Pennsylvania woman pulled from Lake Erie off Ohio beach dies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman was pronounced dead after she was pulled from the waters of Lake Erie in Ohio. The Coast Guard says it received a report from Cleveland emergency medical personnel shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday that one of two people swimming near Edgewater Park was unaccounted for.
OHIO STATE
wkok.com

CSR 9-1-1: Chicken Barn Near Mifflinburg Lost to Fire Saturday

MIFFLINBURG – Rescue crews tried to save a burning barn . . . Central Susquehanna Regional 9-1-1 said the Mifflinburg and other volunteer fire companies responded to a barn fire Saturday night near the Village of Cowan. CSR 9-1-1 said New Berlin, Lewisburg, Penns Creek, White Deer Township, Winfield and...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
FireEngineering.com

New Castle (PA) Fire Officials Say Fire Appears Suspicious

Sep. 14—New Castle fire officials say a house fire that started around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday at 304 Friendship St. is suspicious. Initial reports were that the house was on Home Street, but the firefighters arrived to find flames coming from a window on the second floor of the house on Friendship Street, fire chief Mike Kobbe reported.
NEW CASTLE, PA
FOX43.com

Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

Your weekly activities companion is here with end-of-summer events that won't break the bank. Here are some of the activities coming up in our area that you can show up to sans wallet. Adams County. Adams County Heritage Festival. Sept. 19, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Gettysburg Recreation Park,...
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bills created in memory of Grace Packer aim to better protect children in Pa. child welfare system, lawmakers say

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Two Pennsylvania legislators introduced a legislative package Wednesday aimed at better protecting children in the Pennsylvania child welfare system. Reps. Craig Staats (R-Bucks) and Chris Quinn (R-Delaware) announced the introduction of the bills, which are crafted in honor of Grace Packer, a 14-year-old girl who was murdered in Bucks County by her adoptive mother and her adoptive mother’s boyfriend in 2016.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

