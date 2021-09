HOLMDEL – A game against Rumson-Fair Haven brings back strong memories for Holmdel senior soccer player Izabella DeMatos. “I actually remember that I was playing outside back and we were winning 1-0 and that girl went right through me and she scored against me,” DeMatos said. “And I remember feeling so heartbroken but then luckily Sofia Mancino got that game-winning goal (for us).”