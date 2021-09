The Ryder Cup is billed as a rivalry, but the Europeans have not so much been rivals in the last 20 years to the Americans as they are overlords. The United States has won just twice since 1999 and heads into Whistling Straits as losers of four of the last five matches. While there’s no silver bullet to explain these shortcomings, one of the many theories on the Yankees’ performance is a lack of preparation. A notion that Steve Stricker is taking to heart.

GOLF ・ 12 DAYS AGO