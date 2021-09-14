State To Roll Out Teacher Registry To Improve Tracking Of Credentials
Teachers and those who seek to become educators may soon see a shift in how Massachusetts credentials its educators and tracks those requirements through a new registry. The Board of Early Education and Care (EEC) met Tuesday to discuss how it could relax some of the early education teacher credentialing policies to increase the pipeline of people willing to take jobs in daycares and after-school programs.www.wgbh.org
Comments / 0