CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

State To Roll Out Teacher Registry To Improve Tracking Of Credentials

wgbh.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeachers and those who seek to become educators may soon see a shift in how Massachusetts credentials its educators and tracks those requirements through a new registry. The Board of Early Education and Care (EEC) met Tuesday to discuss how it could relax some of the early education teacher credentialing policies to increase the pipeline of people willing to take jobs in daycares and after-school programs.

www.wgbh.org

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Journal Courier

State tracking virus spread in schools

Schools are seeing a rise in COVID-19 infections and state health organizations are working to monitor how the virus is spreading, whether in classrooms or elsewhere during the school day. The Illinois Department of Public Health is using an online tracker to identify the causes of school-based outbreaks. Several west-central...
EDUCATION
World Bank Blogs

Coach: Improving In-Service Teacher Professional Development

Put yourself in the shoes of a classroom teacher this past academic year. Schools have closed and reopened multiple times, often leveraging remote or hybrid modalities. You’ve had to quickly adapt to a new way of working, and stay flexible as schooling plans have changed. You’ve had to find ways to teach in a new way, leveraging different pedagogical strategies, innovating to keep your students motivated, and providing socioemotional support to them during an uncertain time for all. It has been truly inspirational to see teachers around the world step up to the plate and give their all to help ensure learning continuity for their students.
EDUCATION
FingerLakes1

Cuba-Rushford teacher named 2022 New York State Teacher of the Year

New York State United Teachers today congratulated dedicated Cuba-Rushford Middle-High School teacher and Cuba-Rushford Teachers Association member Carly Santangelo on being named the 2022 New York State Teacher of the Year. Santangelo — an agriculture teacher whose work spans the subjects of agriscience, welding and small engines, and technology, to...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
foxbangor.com

MDI school district rolls out state’s first electric bus

BAR HARBOR — A new bus is being used by the Mount Desert Island Regional School System to transport students to school. “They got together and found out there was a grant from V.W. (Volkswagen) that we can get an electric bus, so we went for it,” Eric Hann, operations manager for the Mount Desert Island Regional School System.
BAR HARBOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lawmakers to discuss MCAS break for Class of ‘22

BOSTON — It is a final rite of academic passage in Massachusetts that some educators argue should finally be put out to pasture. At 11 a.m. Monday, a joint House and Senate committee will hold a virtual meeting to discuss whether graduating high school seniors this academic year should be excused from the 12th Grade MCAS exam.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Teachers Union Backs Legislation To Eliminate MCAS As Graduation Requirement

The Massachusetts Teachers Association is backing legislation that would drop the requirement students pass the state’s standardized test, the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System, in order to graduate. The bill, whose lead sponsors are Sen. Jo Comerford and Rep. Jim Hawkins, calls for the development of multiple pathways for students to...
BOSTON, MA
theislandnow.com

Herricks to roll out bus tracking app for parents by next year, says board

The Herricks Board of Education is testing a new bus tracking app that will allow parents to monitor the status of riders and trips. The app was described last Thursday at the first board meeting since the school year began. The board also provided updates on COVID-19 and on damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teacher Education#Credentialing#Registry#Aigner Treworgy Authority#Neighborhood Villages#Eec Board#Dese
CBS Boston

MCAS Would Be Scrapped As Graduation Requirement Under Proposed Bill

BOSTON (CBS) – On Monday, lawmakers will look at a bill that would scrap the MCAS as a graduation requirement. In its place, the bill calls for the development of “multiple pathways” for students to demonstrate they’ve met certain standards. Supporters describe the plan as a “broader and democratically determined framework to measure school quality” along with “more authentic forms” of demonstrating student achievement. The bill has the support of the Massachusetts Teachers Association. It would create a grant program to let teachers, students, parents and school districts set goals for public schools, decide how to evaluate if those goals are being met and establish what resources are needed to do so. A virtual public hearing on the bill is scheduled to be held at the State House Monday.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
ncsu.edu

Introducing… “The Credential”

Integrating cultural competency training into our pedagogy and practice means going beyond the bare minimum. Students continue to report that cultural competency is an integral part of establishing and promoting a sense of belonging at NC State University. In The Credential, our certificate program for faculty and staff, participants have...
COLLEGES
laverne.edu

LaFetra College of Education Dean Named to California Commission on Teacher Credentialing

Kimberly White-Smith, dean of the LaFetra College of Education at the University of La Verne, has been appointed to represent California’s independent colleges and universities on the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing (CTC). The appointment was announced by Kristen Soares, president of the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities (AICCU), which represents 43 institutions across the state.
LA VERNE, CA
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Pandemic prompts more teachers to consider early retirement or new career

The COVID-19 pandemic reduced teachers’ commitment to remain in the classroom, our study on teacher turnover found. When schools resumed classes in the fall of 2020, teachers faced a host of new challenges. These included things such as adapting to combinations of in-person, hybrid, and remote learning models and managing health concerns during the pandemic. […] The post Commentary: Pandemic prompts more teachers to consider early retirement or new career appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy