PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Eventful NLC sees Goshen boys win, Northridge's Moore set record; girls PPD

WARSAW — There was a lot to unpack from the second round robin NLC cross country super dual Tuesday.

For one, Northridge senior Jack Moore won the boys race in a time of 15:23, setting a program record in the process. He won the race by 29 seconds over Goshen senior Cole Johnston, who crossed the finish line second in a time of 15:52.

Despite Moore’s record performance, Goshen was able to have a stronger team performance than Northridge, as the RedHawks edged the Raiders, 27-29, in the head-to-head matchup. This gave the Goshen boys team the regular season Northern Lakes Conference title, going 14-0 across the two round robin meets.

Then, less than 10 minutes into the girls race, lighting struck — literally — causing the girls race to be stopped mid-run. The weather only became more severe from there, forcing the girls race to officially be postponed to Wednesday, at 6 p.m., back at Warsaw.

Needless to say, it was an eventful evening of cross country running in Kosciusko County.

MOORE SETS RECORD

One of the things that helped Moore in the track season this past spring was getting off to fast starts. He did that consistently during the 3,2000-meter runs of the track season, helping him finish sixth in the event at the state meet.

On Tuesday, he carried that strategy over to the cross country course.

“I think that my biggest move was made as soon as the gun went off, honestly,” Moore said. “I just took out in a full-out sprint, just telling myself the whole first 1K that I can’t let (the Goshen runners) get out in front of me or else it’s over. I knew I was going to win about 500 meters out, so I just started smiling. I was really happy.”

Moore did not run at this past weekend’s Minutemen Classic at Ox Bow Park, as Northridge coach Ryan McClane decided to rest his top runner ahead of Tuesday’s meet. The rest worked, in Moore’s mind.

“I think McClane taking us out of that race just gave us such a good advantage of getting a quality workout in on Saturday,” Moore said. “I just trust McClane, and it worked.”

GOSHEN BOYS WIN NLC

The No. 17 Goshen boys team kept up its strong season by winning the regular season NLC title. Johnston’s 15:52 was complimented by senior Drew Hogan’s third place finish in 16:11 and junior Tommy Claxton finishing fourth with a time of 16:14.

Under super dual scoring rules, the meet is scored as if each school is facing the other one-on-one. For instance, in the Goshen vs. Northridge head-to-head, Northridge scored points for having runners finish first, fifth, sixth, eighth and ninth if it were just the two teams racing. Goshen’s runners then finished second, third, fourth, seventh and 11th. You add the top five times up, and whichever team scores the lower score is the winner.

While Johnston, Hogan and Claxton typically finish near the top five together, RedHawks coach Mike Wynn gave credit to his team’s fourth runner, Luis Loera, for helping them edge the Raiders in the head-to-head battle. Loera was 14th in the overall individual standings with a time of 17:08.

“The biggest one for us was Luis Loera,” Wynn said. “If he wouldn’t have split some of that stuff up, it would’ve gone the other way.”

The victory clinches Goshen at least a share of the NLC title. The other half of the conference championship is decided at the NLC championship race on Oct. 2 at Ox Bow Park.

GIRLS TO RUN WEDNESDAY

The leaders of the girls race had reached about the 2K mark of the 5K race when lightning struck, bringing the race to a halt.

Northridge entered Tuesday’s super dual with a 7-0 record from the first one back on Aug. 31. McClane thought his girls were running well before the weather stoppage.

“It’s frustrating for all [eight] teams,” McClane said. “It’s not the first time we’ve had to do this … you’ve got to come back and you have to re-focus. We kind of knew it was a possibility that it could happen here, but now we have to talk about re-focusing and coming back here (Wednesday). We still know what we have to do; nothing changes there.”

Wynn talked about how running again Wednesday may affect some of the practice strategy for the team later in the week.

“It’s not ideal, but we’ll make it work … We had a hard workout planned this week, and it won’t be quite as hard for the girls,” Wynn said.

NLC CROSS COUNTRY SUPER DUAL, ROUND ROBIN #2 — TEAM RESULTS

BOYS:

(full individual results can be found attached at the bottom of the web story version of this story)

Goshen (7-0): def. Mishawaka 19-40, def. Northridge 27-29, def. NorthWood 18-39, def. Plymouth 15-46, def. Warsaw 21-35, def. Wawasee 15-50, def. Concord 15-46.

Northridge (6-1): def. Concord 19-43, def. Mishawaka 22-38, def. NorthWood 18-41, def. Plymouth 15-48, def. Warsaw 24-33, def. Wawasee 15-50.

Warsaw (5-2): def. Concord 20-41, def. Mishawaka 26-33, def. NorthWood 24-31, def. Plymouth 19-42, def. Wawasee 15-50.

NorthWood (4-3): def. Concord 20-41, def. Mishawaka 27-32, def. Plymouth 21-40, def. Wawasee 15-50.

Mishawaka (3-4): def. Concord 22-33, def. Plymouth 21-35, def. Wawasee 15-41.

Concord (2-5): def. Plymouth 25-33, def. Wawasee 16-41

Plymouth (1-6): def. Wawasee 24-31.

Wawasee (0-7)

Final NLC regular season boys cross country standings: Goshen 14-0, Northridge 12-2, Warsaw 10-4, NorthWood 8-4, Mishawaka 5-9, Concord 5-9, Plymouth 2-12, Wawasee 0-14.

GIRLS: Race did not finish due to weather. Will be re-run Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Warsaw.