Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Find Missing Woman

UPDATE 9/15 – Mary Walker has been found safe

The Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department is searching for a missing woman in Mount Pleasant.

Police say Mary Walker, who also goes by Kateri Walker, was last seen at the Andahwood Continuing Care Community and Elder Services Building on Sept. 3.

They say Walker left with a suitcase, and was wearing an unknown colored jacket.

Police state that Walker is believed to have taken her 2007 black Cadillac DTS that has the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan license plate of SC0487.

Walker is 5’5, 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on where Walker may be, contact the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department at 989-775-4700.