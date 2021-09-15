CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Find Missing Woman

By 9and10news Site Staff
 5 days ago
UPDATE 9/15 – Mary Walker has been found safe

The Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department is searching for a missing woman in Mount Pleasant.

Police say Mary Walker, who also goes by Kateri Walker, was last seen at the Andahwood Continuing Care Community and Elder Services Building on Sept. 3.

They say Walker left with a suitcase, and was wearing an unknown colored jacket.

Police state that Walker is believed to have taken her 2007 black Cadillac DTS that has the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan license plate of SC0487.

Walker is 5’5, 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on where Walker may be, contact the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department at 989-775-4700.

TCAPS Student Hit By Truck Thursday Morning

A Thursday morning accident is serving as an unfortunate reminder for pedestrians and drivers to be cautious around school buses. Around 7 a.m., a 17-year-old student from Traverse City Area Public Schools was attempting to get on the bus on Peninsula Drive, near McKinley Road, in Old Mission Peninsula. He was crossing the street when he was hit by a pickup truck.
Grayling Man Facing Charges of Possession of Cocaine, Driving with a Suspended License

A Grayling man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested in August by Michigan State troopers for possession of cocaine. Scott Coleman Wells, 57, was arraigned Tuesday in the 46th District Court in Crawford County for one count possession cocaine, one count driving while license suspended or revoked, and one count operating without security. His bond was set at $10,000.
