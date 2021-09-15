CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. GOP lawmakers to subpoena personal information on every voter in controversial 2020 election review

By Danielle Ohl Spotlight PA
Daily Item
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG — Republican lawmakers in the Capitol are pushing to collect personal information on every registered Pennsylvania voter, as well as a trove of communications between state and county election officials, as part of a controversial inquiry into the 2020 presidential election. The GOP lawmakers have crafted a sweeping subpoena,...

Editorial: Voter information subpoenas are an outrage

There is no question that the motivation both in support of and in objection to a “forensic investigation” of the 2020 election in Pennsylvania is purely partisan. The Republican-controlled Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee has voted to subpoena detailed state election records, including the names of who voted in last year’s presidential election, their birth date, address, driver’s license number, and the last four digits of their Social Security number.
PA Senate Panel Approves Subpoenas For Election Audit

HARRISBURG – A party line vote was held by the PA Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee on the issuance of subpoenas for critical information from the PA Department of State as part of a forensic investigation in the state’s election system. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman said the Senate has clear authority to conduct the review and is not about trying to overturn the last election. The subpoenas will include all guidance issued to counties and all communications between the Department of State and county election officials. Subpoenas were also approved for key voter data, including lists of all registered voters, voter activity, the method by which voters cast their ballots, and changes in voter registration. Corman praised Committee Chairman, Jefferson County Sen. Cris Dush for leading the hearing saying he answered all questions posed by Senate Democrats openly and honestly, in stark contrast to the Department of State’s refusal to participate whatsoever in the Senate’s efforts to provide transparency and oversight of our election system. Democrats are vowing to challenge the subpoenas in court.
