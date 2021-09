Good morning, Texas. Here's what you need to know today. As Nicholas exits Texas out of the southeast today, a more settled pattern will hold much of the Lone Star State. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today and gusty winds out of the northeast up to 20mph. High temperatures remain below average into the day from the upper 80s to lower 90s for much of the state. The Rio Grande Valley will see highs reach the mid-90s. Precipitation chances increase for North Texas, the coastal plains and El Paso tonight at 20% through the overnight hours.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO