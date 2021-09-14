CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victorville, CA

Inland Empire Health, Victor Valley College Partner on Food Boxes

By Lisa Brown
connectcre.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is partnering with Victor Valley College (VVC) to address food insecurity in the high desert. Community residents can receive a free food box at VVC’s Lower Campus every Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. While residents are encouraged to register online, unregistered walk-ups are welcome at 12:30 p.m., while supplies last. Recipients must be 18 years or older and boxes are limited to one per household.

www.connectcre.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victorville, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
City
Victorville, CA
Local
California Education
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Marketing Management#Inland Empire Health Plan#Iehp#Vvc#Crc#Marcus Millichap#Naiop#Sior#Alm#San Jose State University

Comments / 0

Community Policy