Inland Empire Health, Victor Valley College Partner on Food Boxes
Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is partnering with Victor Valley College (VVC) to address food insecurity in the high desert. Community residents can receive a free food box at VVC’s Lower Campus every Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. While residents are encouraged to register online, unregistered walk-ups are welcome at 12:30 p.m., while supplies last. Recipients must be 18 years or older and boxes are limited to one per household.www.connectcre.com
Comments / 0