Bobby Sanchez wins Democratic primary for mayor with 64% of vote, will challenge Erin Stewart
NEW BRITAIN - State Rep. Bobby Sanchez handily won the nomination for mayor in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary Election, according to unofficial results. Sanchez, the Democratic Town Committee’s endorsed candidate, won about 64% of the vote, capturing a decisive victory over petitioning candidate Alicia Hernandez Strong. Sanchez won all precincts, totaling 1,286 votes to Strong's 718.www.newbritainherald.com
