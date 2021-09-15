CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Bobby Sanchez wins Democratic primary for mayor with 64% of vote, will challenge Erin Stewart

New Britain Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BRITAIN - State Rep. Bobby Sanchez handily won the nomination for mayor in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary Election, according to unofficial results. Sanchez, the Democratic Town Committee’s endorsed candidate, won about 64% of the vote, capturing a decisive victory over petitioning candidate Alicia Hernandez Strong. Sanchez won all precincts, totaling 1,286 votes to Strong's 718.

www.newbritainherald.com

