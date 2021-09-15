CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logansport, IN

Final farewell: Cpl. Humberto Sanchez laid to rest Tuesday afternoon

By Courtney Spinelli
cbs4indy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGANSPORT, Ind. — Family and friends of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto “Bert” Sanchez have always known he was a hero, but now people everywhere do, too. The 22-year-old was killed in action, along with 12 other U.S. service members when a suicide attack was carried out at the airport in Kabul. Not surprising to those who knew Sanchez was what he was doing in the moments when he laid his life on the line.

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Logansport, IN
Government
City
Logansport, IN
State
Indiana State
NBC News

U.S. to require Covid vaccinations for arriving international travelers

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will require all international travelers coming into the U.S. to be fully vaccinated against Covid as part of a new international air travel system. Starting in early November, foreign nationals flying into the U.S. will be required to be fully vaccinated and must show proof...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
Person
Mike Pence
Reuters

Six killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said. Video shown on news websites showed panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy