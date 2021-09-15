CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncansville, PA

Appearance Protection is Available at Blue Knob Auto in Duncansville, PA

Times Union
 5 days ago

Blue Knob Auto in Duncansville, Pennsylvania, is Offering Appearance Protection Services. The main thing an individual wants when purchasing a new car is the interior and exterior appearance to stay immaculate. Blue Knob Auto Sales located in Duncansville, Pennsylvania offers appearance protection services. These services provide full protection to the cars to ensure that a vehicle always has that new car look for a long time. Blue Knob Auto offers three types of appearance protection services, namely Ultimate Paint Protection, Ultimate Fabric Protection, and Ultimate Leather and Vinyl Protection.

www.timesunion.com

WTAJ

Digital licenses, permits now available for Pa. hunters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced that hunters can now carry digital versions of their licenses and permits in place of paper licenses. “The ability to issue digital licenses is just one advantage offered by the new HuntFishPA system,” said Deana Vance, director of the Game Commission’s Bureau of Automated Technology Services.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

Pennsylvania Named one of the States Where the Most People Are Killed by Wild Animals

Did you know that Pennsylvania is one of the states where people have been killed by wild animals at an alarming rate?. Outforia complied a bunch of facts in order to find out which states in the country had the most deadly animal attacks in the past twenty years. Now this doesn't include getting attacked by bees, or getting mulled by a dog. Also, the number of deadly car crashes caused by hitting a deer was not factored in either. I'm talking wild animals like cayotes, bears, sharks, cougars, wolves and more. The type of animal that you never wish to encounter in your lifetime because you know it won't end well for you.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Bills created in memory of Grace Packer aim to better protect children in Pa. child welfare system, lawmakers say

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Two Pennsylvania legislators introduced a legislative package Wednesday aimed at better protecting children in the Pennsylvania child welfare system. Reps. Craig Staats (R-Bucks) and Chris Quinn (R-Delaware) announced the introduction of the bills, which are crafted in honor of Grace Packer, a 14-year-old girl who was murdered in Bucks County by her adoptive mother and her adoptive mother’s boyfriend in 2016.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
27 First News

Barbara L. Blue Harrold, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Barbara L. Blue Harrold will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon- New Castle Road in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Harrold gained her heavenly wings on Friday, September 10, 2021 in Cleveland,...
FARRELL, PA
FireEngineering.com

New Castle (PA) Fire Officials Say Fire Appears Suspicious

Sep. 14—New Castle fire officials say a house fire that started around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday at 304 Friendship St. is suspicious. Initial reports were that the house was on Home Street, but the firefighters arrived to find flames coming from a window on the second floor of the house on Friendship Street, fire chief Mike Kobbe reported.
NEW CASTLE, PA
FOX43.com

Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

Your weekly activities companion is here with end-of-summer events that won't break the bank. Here are some of the activities coming up in our area that you can show up to sans wallet. Adams County. Adams County Heritage Festival. Sept. 19, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Gettysburg Recreation Park,...
HARRISBURG, PA

