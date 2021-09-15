Appearance Protection is Available at Blue Knob Auto in Duncansville, PA

Did you know that Pennsylvania is one of the states where people have been killed by wild animals at an alarming rate?. Outforia complied a bunch of facts in order to find out which states in the country had the most deadly animal attacks in the past twenty years. Now this doesn't include getting attacked by bees, or getting mulled by a dog. Also, the number of deadly car crashes caused by hitting a deer was not factored in either. I'm talking wild animals like cayotes, bears, sharks, cougars, wolves and more. The type of animal that you never wish to encounter in your lifetime because you know it won't end well for you.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO