Watch: Jun Ji Hyun And Joo Ji Hoon’s New Mystery Drama Announces October Premiere With Suspenseful Teaser

My first thought is that someone took the definition of teaser way too literally and decided less is more. How else to explain that even in a short teaser of Cliffhanger (Mount Jiri) half of it was black screen names that no one cares about because we are all there for Jeon Ji Hyun and/or Joo Ji Hoon doing their best looking gorgeous even when disheveled on a mountain rescue impression. To be fair, they definitely seem to be pulling it off in the brief snippets of them looking concerned, perturbed, fearful, and worried in the blink or you’ll miss it moments shown in the teaser. The drama is premiering next month in October on tvN but it’s not getting the usual Netflix treatment and will instead air streaming in iQiyi. That’s a bummer because Joo Ji Hoon has Netflix visibility through Kingdom seasons 1 and 2 and Jeon Ji Hyun also got a big boost this past summer with Kingdom: Ashin of the North.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO