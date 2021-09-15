Watch: Jun Ji Hyun And Joo Ji Hoon’s New Mystery Drama Announces October Premiere With Suspenseful Teaser
Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon’s upcoming drama “Cliffhanger” is gearing up for its premiere!. tvN “Cliffhanger” (previously known as “Mount Jiri”) is a mystery drama about the story that unfolds at Mount Jiri as the national park’s top ranger Seo Yi Kang (Jun Ji Hyun) and rookie ranger Kang Hyun Jo (Joo Ji Hoon), who has an unspeakable secret, begin to dig up the truth behind the mysterious accident that occurred in the mountain. The drama is written by Kim Eun Hee, who wrote Netflix’s “Kingdom” series, and Lee Eung Bok, who directed “Mr. Sunshine.”www.soompi.com
