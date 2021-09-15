CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Watch: Jun Ji Hyun And Joo Ji Hoon’s New Mystery Drama Announces October Premiere With Suspenseful Teaser

By S. Nam
Soompi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon’s upcoming drama “Cliffhanger” is gearing up for its premiere!. tvN “Cliffhanger” (previously known as “Mount Jiri”) is a mystery drama about the story that unfolds at Mount Jiri as the national park’s top ranger Seo Yi Kang (Jun Ji Hyun) and rookie ranger Kang Hyun Jo (Joo Ji Hoon), who has an unspeakable secret, begin to dig up the truth behind the mysterious accident that occurred in the mountain. The drama is written by Kim Eun Hee, who wrote Netflix’s “Kingdom” series, and Lee Eung Bok, who directed “Mr. Sunshine.”

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

Seo Ye Ji And Park Byung Eun In Talks To Lead New tvN Drama

Seo Ye Ji and Park Byung Eun were offered roles in an upcoming tvN drama!. On September 7, news outlet Munhwa Ilbo reported that Seo Ye Ji is reviewing an offer for the leading role in tvN’s “Eve’s Scandal” (literal title), a drama scheduled to air in the first half of 2022.
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: Han Ye Ri And Yoo Jae Myung Search For The Frightening Truth In New Mystery Thriller Drama

TvN has shared an intriguing sneak peek of its upcoming drama “Hometown”!. Set in a rural town in 1999, “Hometown” is a mystery thriller about a detective investigating a series of strange murders (played by Yoo Jae Myung) and a woman searching for her kidnapped niece (played by Han Ye Ri). As they attempt to uncover hidden secrets, both of them end up facing off against an evil terrorist (played by Um Tae Goo).
WORLD
Soompi

Kim Tae Ri, Nam Joo Hyuk, And More Confirmed For New Romance Drama

Upcoming drama “Twenty-Five Twenty-One” (literal title) has confirmed its main cast!. The new drama is about two people who first meet when they are 22 and 18 and begin their love story four years later when they are 25 and 21. It tells a youthful story of romance, growth, and friendship.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jun Ji Hyun
Soompi

Watch: Jun Ji Hyun And Joo Ji Hoon Stop At Nothing To Complete Their Mission In New “Cliffhanger” Teasers

“Cliffhanger” has shared another glimpse of the drama!. tvN’s “Cliffhanger” is a mystery drama starring Jun Ji Hyun as Mount Jiri’s top ranger Seo Yi Kang and Joo Ji Hoon as rookie ranger Kang Hyun Jo, who hides an unspeakable secret. The drama follows the happenings that unfold at the national park when the two begin to dig up the truth behind a mysterious accident that occurred in the mountain.
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: Kim Go Eun Is Attracted To Both Ahn Bo Hyun And SHINee’s Minho In “Yumi’s Cells” Teaser

TvN’s “Yumi’s Cells” released a heart-fluttering new teaser!. Based on a hit webtoon, “Yumi’s Cells” is about an ordinary office worker named Yumi – from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Kim Go Eun stars as the titular Yumi, an ordinary woman who struggles with expressing her feelings, and Ahn Bo Hyun co-stars as Goo Woong, a warmhearted but straightforward game developer. SHINee’s Minho will be playing the role of Woo Gi, a junior colleague of Yumi’s who is handsome, talented, and caring to boot.
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

Lee Dong Wook, Han Ji Eun, And Wi Ha Joon Confirmed For New OCN Drama

New OCN drama “Bad and Crazy” (literal title) has confirmed some of its cast members!. “Bad and Crazy” is directed by Yoo Sun Dong and written by Kim Sae Bom, who previously worked together on the OCN hit drama “The Uncanny Counter.” It is about a protagonist who has lived his whole life as a materialistic police detective, but changes into a champion for justice and fights against police corruption when a hidden persona called “K” awakens inside him.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#Park Rangers#Suspense
allkpop.com

Netizens react to actress Seo Ye Ji's potential return in a new drama

Back on September 7, media outlet reported that actress Seo Ye Ji has been offered a role in an upcoming tvN drama series, an indicator of her potential return to activities. According to Seo Ye Ji's agency, she is currently in talks to star as the female lead of the new tvN series 'Eve's Scandal', a story of illicit love. Seo Ye Ji has been offered the role of Lee Rael, the daughter of one of the wealthiest families in Korea.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Kim Hye Eun Takes Ji Jin Hee’s Son Hostage In “The Road: The Tragedy Of One”

TvN’s “The Road: The Tragedy of One” has shared a suspenseful sneak peek of its upcoming episode!. “The Road: The Tragedy of One” is a mystery drama about a tragic incident that takes place one night in the pouring rain—and the silence and cover-up that ensue, giving rise to many entangled secrets and leaving further tragedies in their wake.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Shin Ha Kyun, Han Ji Min, Lee Jung Eun, And Jung Jin Young Confirmed To Star In New Drama

Shin Ha Kyun, Han Ji Min, Lee Jung Eun, and Jung Jin Young will be starring in the TVING drama “Beyond the Memory” (literal title)!. “Beyond the Memory” is based on an original work that revolves around future and virtual reality. It is about a man who lives in agony because he can’t forget his wife who died of cancer. One day, he receives a mail and chooses to reunite with her after abandoning his body. The drama will depict a world where one can live forever without death and make viewers wonder about the meaning of eternal life, death, memory and oblivion, happiness and unhappiness. It will be helmed by director Lee Joon Ik, who produced the movies “The Book of Fish,” “Anarchist from Colony,” and “The King and the Clown.”
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Netflix
Soompi

Kim Ji Eun Picks 3 Keywords To Describe Her Mysterious Character In Upcoming Drama “The Veil”

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Veil” revealed more insight into Kim Ji Eun’s character!. “The Veil” is a new blockbuster action drama starring Namgoong Min as Han Ji Hyuk, an elite field agent whose perfect record and skill at completing missions make him a legend at the NIS (National Intelligence Service). However, just when he seemed to have finally succeeded in driving an organized crime syndicate into a corner, Han Ji Hyuk suddenly vanishes off the face of the earth. After losing his memories and going missing for a year, he makes a bold return to the organization to find the traitor responsible for his downfall.
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: Go Hyun Jung And Shin Hyun Been Are Fearful Of One Another In Teasers For Upcoming JTBC Drama

Go Hyun Jung and Shin Hyun Been’s upcoming drama has dropped mysterious new teasers. JTBC’s “Reflection of You” follows the story of Jung Hee Joo (Go Hyun Jung), who grew up in poverty but now lives a successful life with a happy and well-off family. Although she lives an enviable life, she still harbors feelings of emptiness about the time that has passed.
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

Watch: Park Eun Bin Goes From Carefree Princess To Prince With A Secret In Teaser For Romance Drama With SF9’s Rowoon

KBS has shared an exciting first teaser for its upcoming drama “The King’s Affection”!. Based on the manhwa (Korean comic) of the same name, “The King’s Affection” will tell the story of a pair of royal twins, one male and one female. Although the sister is initially abandoned for being female, she later disguises herself as a man to become the crown prince when her brother dies.
WORLD
koalasplayground.com

First Teaser for tvN Mountain Climbing Drama Cliffhanger with Jeon Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon

My first thought is that someone took the definition of teaser way too literally and decided less is more. How else to explain that even in a short teaser of Cliffhanger (Mount Jiri) half of it was black screen names that no one cares about because we are all there for Jeon Ji Hyun and/or Joo Ji Hoon doing their best looking gorgeous even when disheveled on a mountain rescue impression. To be fair, they definitely seem to be pulling it off in the brief snippets of them looking concerned, perturbed, fearful, and worried in the blink or you’ll miss it moments shown in the teaser. The drama is premiering next month in October on tvN but it’s not getting the usual Netflix treatment and will instead air streaming in iQiyi. That’s a bummer because Joo Ji Hoon has Netflix visibility through Kingdom seasons 1 and 2 and Jeon Ji Hyun also got a big boost this past summer with Kingdom: Ashin of the North.
TV SERIES
Soompi

Go Hyun Jung, Shin Hyun Been, And More Are Full Of Seriousness In Individual Posters For New Drama “Reflection Of You”

JTBC’s “Reflection of You” has released new individual posters for its lead cast!. “Reflection of You” follows the story of Jung Hee Joo (Go Hyun Jung), who grew up in poverty but now lives a successful life with a happy and well-off family. Although she lives an enviable life, she still harbors feelings of emptiness about the time that has passed.
MOVIES
Soompi

Watch: Kim Soo Hyun Must Fight To Prove His Innocence In 1st Teaser For New Drama With Cha Seung Won

Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won’s upcoming drama “One Ordinary Day” (previously known as “That Night”) has unveiled its first teaser!. A remake of BBC’s “Criminal Justice,” “One Ordinary Day” will star Kim Soo Hyun as Kim Hyun Soo, an ordinary college student whose life is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the prime suspect in a murder case. Cha Seung Won will star as Shin Joong Han, a lawyer who barely passed the bar exam and is the only person who reaches out to help Kim Hyun Soo—while never asking him about the truth of what really happened that fateful night.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy