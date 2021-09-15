CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:45.61

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 45.61)

Estimated jackpot: $82,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
NBC News

U.S. to require Covid vaccinations for arriving international travelers

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will require all international travelers coming into the U.S. to be fully vaccinated against Covid as part of a new international air travel system. Starting in early November, foreign nationals flying into the U.S. will be required to be fully vaccinated and must show proof...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Race#Daily Derby#Ap#The California Lottery
Reuters

Six killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said. Video shown on news websites showed panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape...
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

577K+
Followers
316K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy