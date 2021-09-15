CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

Police: Girl shot through door in Yakima after group knocked

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot through a door in Yakima by someone in a group of girls that approached her duplex.

Yakima Police Captain Jay Seely said police responded to the home at about 11 p.m. Saturday and found the teen with a gunshot wound to her chest, KIMA-TV reported.

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment and has since been released, police said.

Detectives said the victim is a documented gang member, and they believe the suspects are as well. Police didn’t specify what gang affiliations they have.

Seely says part of the shooting was caught on a camera that shows about five teenage girls approaching the duplex, and knocking on the door. Someone shot through the door when the girl came to the door asking who’s there, he said.

Seely said someone knocking on a door and then shooting is a tactic police there haven’t seen before.

No arrests have been made. The gang unit is investigating.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Police investigate after hospital vandalized with swastika

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police are investigating after a central Idaho hospital was vandalized with spray-painted swastikas. Three outdoor signs at St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center were vandalized late Saturday or early Sunday morning, hospital officials said. “It is very troubling, to say the least, to have such a hateful...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
City
Home, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Woman struck and killed by truck in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman from a Wichita center that provides services for young people with special needs and developmental disabilities has died after being struck by a truck. KSNW-TV reports that the accident happened Saturday. Wichita police say the woman ran from a ditch in front of...
WICHITA, KS
The Associated Press

Police: 2 wounded in shooting at Virginia high school

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school Monday afternoon, police said. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Captain#Teenage Girls#Ap#Kima Tv#Harborview Medical Center
The Associated Press

Bicyclist who died following crash near Chaska was ski coach

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the bicyclist who was struck near Chaska last month and later died. Sixty-six-year-old John Dyste was hit by a driver Aug. 31 near the intersection of county roads 40 and 11. Authorities have not explained the circumstances leading up to the crash. Dyste, of Carver, died Sept. 8 at Hennepin County Medical Center.
CHASKA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Two dead in head-on collision in North Carolina city

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Two men were killed and a woman was injured in a head-on collision in a North Carolina city, police said Monday. Winston-Salem police said in a news release that a car driven by William Gentry Bates, 23, was traveling east on Hanes Mall Boulevard on Sunday evening when his car crossed the center median and collided head-on with a car driven by Michael Brent Sutton, 60. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

577K+
Followers
316K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy