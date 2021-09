Manager Charlie Montoyo said Wednesday that he's hopeful that Berrios (abdomen) will be able to make his next start, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports. Berrios was removed from Tuesday's start against the Rays due to left abdominal tightness, but he's feeling much better Wednesday. The right-hander hasn't required additional imaging and is slated to play catch ahead of Wednesday's series finale against Tampa Bay. If he continues to progress well, Berrios tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against the Rays on Monday.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO