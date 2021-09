The Saints acquired Roby (suspension) from the Texans on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The addition of Roby addresses a major need for the Saints, who have been actively pursuing an upgrade at the starting cornerback spot opposite Marshon Lattimore. The 29-year-old will sit out Week 1 while he completes the six-game suspension he was handed late in the 2020 season after testing positive for a banned substance, but the Saints likely will keep Roby prepared to handle a healthy snap count for their Week 2 matchup with Carolina on Sept. 19. Before he was suspended last season, Roby started in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 37 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception.

