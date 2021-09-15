Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Pitches five scoreless

Rasmussen (3-1) earned the win Tuesday after pitching five scoreless innings against the Blue Jays. He surrendered two hits, walked one and struck out three. The 26-year-old was able to limit the damage to just three baserunners, none of which passed second base. He only threw 52 pitches in the contest as the team continues to limit his innings. Rasmussen has posted a 1.33 ERA and 0.67 WHIP in six starts since Aug. 12. He may not make another start this week with Dietrich Enns expected to take the ball against Detroit and Shane McClanahan (back) possibly returning after the 10-day minimum.