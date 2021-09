John Collins Sr. of Pontiac, was elected vice president of The National Bowling Association, (TNBA) Inc., effective Sept. 1, according to an announcement. Collins has been a member of the TNBA, since 1979, and has served in numerous leadership capacities. He was president of the Pontiac Senate from 2005-2017, and has served as treasurer of the Pontiac Senate since 2017. He also served as the scholarship chairperson since 2012.

