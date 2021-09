King salmon season is in full swing in Anderson, but as always, we are seeing some challenging days here and there with both conditions and the bite. Overall its been a fun season and we've put 100's of salmon in the box since the season began in mid July. Our regular fall season will continue through mid October before our late fall salmon and steelhead trips will begin. Weather patterns will play a role in our schedule looking ahead, but I'm sure we'll end the fall salmon season with plenty of great days of fishing in the books. Big thanks to all of you that have come out to fish with us again this season so far. Its the continued suport we receive from our clients that allows us to provide so many great fishing experiences throughout the year. Thank you so much!

