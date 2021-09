Tales of Arise features plenty of tough enemies and you’ll need to come prepared if you wish to best them, so what are the fastest ways to level up?. Tales of Arise is one of the best JRPGs to release this year, but even series veterans could find themselves in trouble if you don’t level up your party. From low-level boars to monolithic insectoids, there are plenty of beastly creatures for you to take down when venturing through the regions of Dahna.

