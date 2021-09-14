CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Budget reconciliation bill contains $80M to help firefighters purchase PFAS-free gear

By Amy Cherry
WDEL 1150AM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware firefighters could benefit from funding in the budget reconciliation bill, if it passes, in Congress. The $3.5 trillion in new spending, includes $80 million, to help fire departments nationwide get rid of toxic gear and firefighting foam made with PFAS, dubbed "forever" chemicals because they never break down. PFAS has been linked to a number of autoimmune diseases as well as cancers.

Inquirer and Mirror

Politics hurt firefighters' quest to get PFAS-free gear soon

(Sept. 16, 2021) The Nantucket Fire Department’s hopes to be one of the first in the nation to have turnout gear completely free of PFAS hit a major roadblock this week, after the National Fire Protection Association rejected an emergency measure that would have opened the door for manufacturers to begin producing and testing gear that is completely PFAS-free.
NANTUCKET, MA
Michigan State
Daily Freeman

Letter: Budget reconciliation plan deserves support

I am writing as a parent, as a retired educator, and as a current member of Citizen Action’s Education Committee and the Kingston City School District’s Coalition for Equity in Education, to ask U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, to give his full support to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.
KINGSTON, NY
SpaceNews.com

House Science Committee advances budget reconciliation package

WASHINGTON — The House Science Committee approved its portion of a massive budget reconciliation spending bill Sept. 9, making no major changes to its NASA provisions. The full committee voted 21-17 after a daylong markup to advance its portion of the package, allocating $45.51 billion to agencies under its jurisdiction, including NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Science Foundation.
eenews.net

Climate research, labs grab billions in reconciliation bill

National lab infrastructure improvements and climate modeling research would see massive investments in the House Science, Space and Technology Committee’s $45.5 billion budget reconciliation bill. Committee Democrats posted the legislative text over the weekend with language that would send approximately $15.8 billion to the Department of Energy, $11 billion to...
Dan Kildee
Ed Kelly
Black Enterprise

House Democrat Alma Adams Threatens To Vote Against Spending Bill If HBCUs Don’t Receive More Federal Aid

Representative Alma Adams (D-N.C.) is threatening to vote against President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending plan unless the package includes more federal aid for HBCUs. Last May, Adams was part of a bipartisan group of Senators penned a letter requesting more federal funds for HBCU schools. Now, more Democrats are beginning to face pressure over the massive spending plan’s lack of HBCU funds and Adams is leading the effort.
vidanewspaper.com

Biden Administration, Congress Offering Little On New Pandemic Relief Benefits For Unemployed

WASHINGTON — Neither the Biden administration nor Congress has yet to offer a specific plan to ease the economic uncertainty affecting millions of Americans as the three main pandemic unemployment benefits programs established by the March 2020 CARES Act expired on Sept. 6. Many Americans are also losing protection from the national evictions moratorium that prevented renters and homeowners from losing their housing because of non-payment.
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: state’s rising rate tops U.S. as 4,939 cases added

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 4,939 additional coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,774 cases per day, up 12% from a week ago, and up 94% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.39 million infections statewide. While nationwide case rates have been slowly declining over the past three weeks, Pennsylvania’s rates ...
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Allegheny County ran out of pediatric ICU beds and added tents to increase bed capacity

On Sept. 17, UPMC announced the opening of a medical tent for the hospital’s Emergency Department in a tweet that called the number of children coming in as “historic.” Children’s hospital is the only pediatric hospital in the Pittsburgh region. The post Allegheny County ran out of pediatric ICU beds and added tents to increase bed capacity appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WDEL 1150AM

Lawsuit seeks to force ChristianaCare to administer ivermectin to man dying of COVID

A lawsuit filed in Delaware Chancery Court seeks to force a local hospital to use a controversial treatment for COVID-19. David DeMarco, 54, of Brandywine Hundred was hospitalized with COVID-19 on September 7, 2021, according to a complaint filed on September 17, 2021. Since being hospitalized, he's not responded to various treatments including anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and steroid drugs administered at Wilmington Hospital, the complaint claims.
Daily Freeman

Letter: Democrats’ reconciliation bill is solidly popular

Congressional Democrats are working on a “reconciliation” bill that would extend the generous tax credit for children, provide for paid family leave, subsidize community college education, expand Medicare and Medicaid benefits, and confront climate change. Commendably, they are proposing to pay for the legislation by increasing taxes on super wealthy individuals and corporations.
Longview Daily News

Cowlitz County COVID-19 vaccine rates increase, mostly due to mandates, providers say

Cowlitz County is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 vaccines with the number increasing about 55% over the last six weeks, according to the state Department of Health. The number of patients coming to the Community Health Partners clinic in Longview for COVID-19 vaccines has tripled in the last couple weeks, said Brian Dolan, clinic manager. The free clinic and vaccine provider Safeway attribute much of the uptick to recent vaccine mandates.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA

