Budget reconciliation bill contains $80M to help firefighters purchase PFAS-free gear
Delaware firefighters could benefit from funding in the budget reconciliation bill, if it passes, in Congress. The $3.5 trillion in new spending, includes $80 million, to help fire departments nationwide get rid of toxic gear and firefighting foam made with PFAS, dubbed "forever" chemicals because they never break down. PFAS has been linked to a number of autoimmune diseases as well as cancers.www.wdel.com
