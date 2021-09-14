CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog with rare birth defect learns to walk again

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dog with "upside-down paws" learns to walk after surgeon turns them right side up. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.

WKRC

Boy with rare birth defect gets puppy who shares his condition

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WKRC/KVVU/CNN Newsource) - An eight-year-old boy born with a rare birth defect now has a puppy that shares his condition. Maxson Hess was born with microtia, and as a result, he has a tiny ear on one side. So, a Goldendoodle born with the same condition could...
WSLS

Las Vegas 8-year-old boy with birth defect gifted puppy with tiny ear

A Las Vegas 8-year-old and his new puppy have a lot more in common than you might think. Maxson was born with microtia and as a result, has a tiny ear on one side. 4E Healing Hearts, a nonprofit that connects service animals with forever homes, found the perfect match for the 8-year-old, a Goldendoodle born with the same tiny ear.
The Independent

Smart dog learns to say ‘no’ and ‘communicate’ with his parents

A smart rescue dog has learnt to say ‘no’ to his parents when he doesn’t want something. Mark and Britney adopted Moon when he was a puppy and the special pooch can now even communicate with his human family. Described as a “scary smart” dog, Mark and Britney even credit...
TheDailyBeast

Fully Vaccinated 35-Year-Old Dies of COVID While Waiting for Last-Ditch Treatment

A 35-year-old woman in Portland died Friday of COVID-19 while on the waiting list for a last-resort treatment. Heather Greeley showed only minor symptoms during the first week of her infection, according to her fiancee Tyler Birkes, who also tested positive. When Greeley first had trouble breathing, Birkes took her to the ER in mid-August, but doctors did not admit her because she did not show any signs of pneumonia. Two days later, however, she could barely breathe at all, and Birkes rushed her back to the hospital. He said, “I got her in there, she was sitting in the wheelchair and they were admitting her and I rubbed her shoulders and I kissed her on the top of her head and told her I loved her and that’s the last time I saw her.” Greeley was on the waiting list for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment, a type of life support, when she succumbed to the virus. Birkes told local station KOIN, “Heather did everything right, she did everything she was supposed to do and is now suffering because people didn’t do their part.”
Jeanne Moos
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
