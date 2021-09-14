CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firesprite’s Rumored Horizon VR Game Might Be Alive

By Saqib Mansoor
segmentnext.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat rumored Horizon VR game is still alive and kicking, at least in the shape of more rumors. Speaking during a new episode of The XboxEra Podcast earlier today, XboxEra co-founder Shpeshal “Nick Baker” Nick stated (via GamingBolt) that developer Firesprite is still working on a new Horizon VR game and which will release for the upcoming next-generation PlayStation VR headset on PlayStation 5.

