Philly police get raises in new city contract — with a few disciplinary reforms
💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. After months of hushed negotiations, Philadelphia reached an agreement for a new three-year contract with the city’s police union. The contract promises wage increases for officers, and brings few of the long-anticipated reforms eyed by advocates after a year of historic protests against aggressive policing.billypenn.com
Comments / 2